Armoni Goodwin Brings Different Dimension to LSU Football Backfield

LSU’s running back core has power and speed. With the addition of a young man from the state of Alabama, the Tigers now have an electric tailback to create a change of pace.

What a change of pace it shall be. This young man can absolutely cause a defender to fall down. He’s that quick. Meet Armoni Goodwin. Although diminutive in size at only 5-foot-8 and 190-pounds, this is one heck of an athlete.

Hailing from Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville, the second of LSU's running back class is really fun to watch. It’s hard to pick just a few plays and say they are the signature highlights.

Normally, I like to break down several different video clips and explain tendencies and nuances of a player’s game. That’s simply not necessary with Goodwin. A person literally needs to watch all of his highlight film to even begin to understand his physical ability.

Just watch and enjoy.

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/7691560/5d9364ce4ba80a0750c18f18

From all of his attributes, three things stand out above the rest: the ability to make defenders miss in tight quarters, open-field speed, and Goodwin’s ability to explode even after contact.

When it comes to making a man miss, much of that talent is something a player is born with. One cannot teach such skills. That being said, Goodwin doesn’t just “dance” all the time and waste opportunities to gain yardage.

He’s calculated with his cuts and stop-and-go moves, and that’s why he’s effective. He can lure a defender in close and pull the rug out from under him and then, glide right by.

After Goodwin makes that first defender miss, that’s when a defense can really be burned. His speed past the linebackers is elite. He rarely has to hit top gear for very long at the high school level, but it will definitely come in handy for the Tigers when playing against their SEC brethren.

It will be fun to see Goodwin involved in the passing game, as well as watch him return kicks and possibly kickoffs as well. He’s a threat to score anytime he touches the football and reaches open space so that he can take advantage of his speed. That speed is also used in another situation.

The final attribute is one that is rare for speed player. Goodwin’s ability to accelerate after contact shows not only natural talent, but he also knows how to collide with a defender, absorb the blow, then immediately hit the gas again and take off.

This type of explosion is usually reserved for elite college players and NFL players. It’s a great sign that Goodwin’s determination and football IQ combine to allow him to make such game-changing plays after what originally appeared to be a routine tackle.

Goodwin would be tripped up or hit squarely, only for him to almost immediately regain his balance, and continue into his sprint. It’s absolutely marvelous to watch.

Overall, Goodwin brings a totally different skillset to the LSU roster than what the current running backs present. Goodwin’s unique skill set gives him a chance to play early for the Tigers.