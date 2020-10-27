Ed Orgeron Talks Challenges Auburn Offense Presents to LSU Football

LSU’s seen the script before. In fact it was just two weeks ago that the purple and gold defense last faced what Auburn and coach Gus Malzahn plan to throw at the LSU defense this weekend.

It’s a performance that coach Ed Orgeron, players and fans alike would like to forget all together but is undoubtedly one of the defining moments in this 2020 season.

On offense, Auburn presents the same challenges that Missouri presented the LSU defense two weeks ago. Missouri of course put up 586 yards of offense against LSU, 180 of which came on the ground and another 406 through the air.

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz comes from the Malzahn mold of offense, so expect plenty of misdirection and presnap movement from Malzahn’s led Auburn offense.

“The things that he does can give us problems. Already give us problems this year. I know we're going to have to have our best game on defense this year to be successful at Auburn,” Orgeron said.

“As we know, Auburn and LSU is always a great matchup. Sometimes comes down to the last play, sometimes will come down to a special teams play. Whatever it is, I have a lot of respect for Gus Malzahn, his offense.”

Auburn is led by sophomore quarterback Bo Nix, who was one of the few quarterbacks to return in the SEC after a freshman season that saw him named SEC Freshman of the Year. However, the start to his sophomore season has been an up and down one to say the least.

Through five games, Nix is completing less than 60% of his passes and tossed for six touchdowns and four interceptions. The crutch of this passing game has been the rapport he’s built with receiver Seth Williams. The junior receiver has caught 24 balls for 440 yards and three touchdowns.

Orgeron said it’ll be imperative for LSU to find an answer for the duo, which could be a prime matchup for Derek Stingley.

“A big-time receiver. We have some big corners. That's why you come to LSU,” Orgeron said. “You can't always double them. You have to win some one-on-one matchups. They're going to win some. We're going to win some.”

On the ground, freshman Tank Bigsby leads the way and is coming off an SEC Freshman of the Week effort that beat out TJ Finley. Bigsby rushed 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a win over Ole Miss last weekend.

Orgeron knows the Bigsby family well as the Tigers tried recruiting him to Baton Rouge before he ultimately chose Auburn.

“Strong, powerful runner. We recruited him. I love his mom and dad, great people. I've glad to see he's having success. He's a tremendous young man,” Orgeron said.





Finding some answers in the run game will be the key and LSU did discover some level of improvement against South Carolina on Saturday. The problem wasn’t when the Gamecocks ran up the middle, but more when the running backs and receivers were able to get to the outside on the purple and gold defense.





With Auburn running plenty of reverses and misdirections, sticking with their assignments will be the most important emphasis for the LSU defenders this weekend.





LSU has started to piece together some answers but this weekend’s matchup will be a true test as to how much improvement the defense has made.