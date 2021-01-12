LSU Senior Offensive Tackle Austin Deculus to Return for 2021 Season

LSU offensive tackle Austin Deculus became the fourth veteran LSU offensive lineman to announce his return for the 2021 season on Monday. After much speculation about whether the three-year starter at right tackle would elect to move on, Deculus decided to exercise the fifth-year of eligibility granted by the NCAA for college athletes.

"I believe that in a year from now, the Joe Moore Award will be back where it belongs in Baton Rouge," Deculus wrote. "I am looking forward to another incredible year with my teammates. I wouldn't want to go into another season in the trenches with another group of guys."

The offensive line was a group that LSU coach Ed Orgeron prioritized in terms of re-recruiting to the roster and to land four of five starters from a year ago so far, is a job extremely well done. In addition to Deculus, center Liam Shanahan as well as guards Chasen Hines and Ed Ingram have also announced they're returning to school.

With team meetings set to start this week, the addition of Deculus gives offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas a veteran group up front.

The Tigers have also recently welcomed back receiver Jontre Kirklin and defensive linemen Neil Farrell, Glen Logan, Ali Gaye and Andre Anthony. Only offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal has yet to reveal his intentions for the upcoming 2021 season but adding a fifth year senior in Deculus, who has had his ups and downs up front at LSU, is a positive swing for the program.

Another offseason of chemistry building with this offensive front line will be key as well as the development of some younger players like Kardell Thomas, Anthony Bradford, Marlon Martinez, Marcus Dumervil and Garrett Dellinger. The Tigers also recently secured a commitment from Florida offensive lineman Kimo Makaneole to round out the group.