LSU Offensive Line Wins the Joe Moore Award

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has said it, coach Ed Orgeron has said it. The Tiger offensive line is the most improved unit on the team and Wednesday after practice the players were presented with the Joe Moore Award, going to the nation's top offensive line.

It's the first time the LSU offensive line has won the Joe Moore award since its inauguration in 2015.

The unit consists of veteran starters in center Lloyd Cushenberry, guards Damien Lewis and Adrian Magee and tackles Saahdiq Charles and Austin Deculus. Every one of those players earned starting time in 2018 and criticized constantly for inconsistent effort and performance.

Senior Badara Traore and freshman Dare Rosenthal can't be forgotten either as the two filled in seamlessly for the suspended Charles, who missed half of the games during the regular season. Sophomore guard Ed Ingram, viewed as one of if not the best offensive lineman before the season, returned from suspension and couldn't win his starting job back at left guard. That's how good this unit has been this season.

What a difference a year makes as the improvement in each one helped guide an LSU offense that broke conference records left and right en route to a 13-0 record and College Football Playoff appearance. It protected Joe Burrow long enough to witness one of the most prolific passing season in college football history and opened lanes for junior running back Cylde Edwards-Helaire to rush for the most touchdowns in the SEC this season.