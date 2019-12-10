LSU Passing Game Coordinator Joe Brady Wins Broyles Award

LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady became the second assistant coach in program history to take home the Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in the country.

Brady joins former defensive coordinator John Chavis, who took home the award in 2011, as a Broyles award winner for his incremental role in successfully converting the LSU offense to the spread. Behind Brady's guidance and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger eagerness to try something new, LSU compiled one of the great offensive seasons in SEC history.

The Tigers currently lead the nation in total offense (554.4) and are third in scoring (47.8). With the conversion to the spread being such a success, it has allowed multiple Tiger players to blossom.

Quarterback Joe Burrow broke the SEC record for yards (4,715) and touchdowns (48) in a single season, making him a Heisman frontrunner and finalist for the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien awards. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is a Biletnikoff finalist, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a Paul Hornung finalist for most versatile college player and the offensive line was named a finalist for the Joe Moore award on Tuesday.

Tight end Thaddeus Moss set the school record for receptions in a season by a tight end with 38 on the season while Chase tied the SEC touchdown record for a receiver with 18 in 2019 so far.

In a detailed exclusive interview with the Advocate, Brady talked about his relationship with Ensminger being the driving force to what has become a dominant offense.

"I work for a guy who has so much pride in Louisiana, puts so much pride in LSU," Brady said. "All I want is for us to have success because I think he deserves every bit of it. So, you know, we’re able to work well together because I think we both want the exact same thing. All we want is LSU to win right now. All we want is our guys to have success. There’s no “I” in either of us. I think it is unfortunate that he doesn’t give enough credit, and so I think I wouldn’t be sitting here right now if it wasn’t for Steve."

It has been reported that Brady and the LSU program are in negotiations that would keep him in Baton Rouge for the immediate future. In the interview, Brady wouldn't comment on specifics but said he "loves" being a coach at LSU.

"I’d love to be at LSU, and when I say, ‘Absolutely,’ it’s because I absolutely love being there," Brady said. "I don’t think of another job. I never have no matter what. Whether the New Orleans Saints came calling. No matter what, whoever it was, I don’t think of those things. That wasn’t a reaction to just winning an SEC Championship Game. I love LSU. I love everything about LSU. I haven’t thought of what’s next for me. I’ve purposely tried to take everything and just focus on the games that we’ve been playing and whatnot. So, nothing’s changed from that standpoint."

For the full exclusive interview with the Advocate, click here.