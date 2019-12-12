LSU Maven
Multiple LSU Football Players Up For Awards Thursday at ESPN's College Football Awards

Glen West

Awards season is in full throttle as LSU players and coaches have already taken home multiple awards with more potentially on the horizon.

A big portion of the national awards will be sorted out on Thursday evening during ESPN's College Football Awards Ceremony, airing at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Here are the awards that Tiger players are up for and the stats of their competition.

Maxwell Award- goes to the College Player of the Year

Joe Burrow (LSU): 342-439 (77.9%), 4,715 yds, 48 TD, 6 INT, 289 yds rushing, 3 TD

Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma): 222-309 (71.8%), 3,634 yds, 32 TD, 7 INT, 1,255 yds rushing, 18 TD

Chase Young (Ohio State): 44 tackles, 21 TFL, 16.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles

In four of the last five years, the winner of the Maxwell Award has gone on to win the Heisman. That very well could be the case for Burrow, who has put up video game numbers all year, breaking the SEC records for touchdowns and passing yardage while also being on pace to break the NCAA completion percentage record (77.9).

Davey O'Brien Award- goes to nations top quarterback

Joe Burrow (LSU): 342-439 (77.9%), 4,715 yds, 48 TD, 6 INT, 289 yds rushing, 3 TD

Justin Fields (Ohio State): 208-308 (67.5 %), 2,953 yds, 40 TD, 1 INT, 471 yds rushing, 10 TD

Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma): 222-309 (71.8%), 3,634 yds, 32 TD, 7 INT, 1,255 yds rushing, 18 TD

Last year's Davey O'Brien award winner, Kyler Murray, went on to win the Heisman but not the Maxwell Award. It's very possible this award could go to Jalen Hurts or Justin Fields Thursday night. Over the last five years only Baker Mayfield (2017) and Marcus Mariota (2014) have won the Heisman, the Maxwell and the Davey O'Brien awards in the same year. 

While it can be done and Burrow's season has been phenomenal, the story behind what Hurts has done at Oklahoma is undeniable. 

Biletnikoff Award-goes to nation's best receiver

Ja'Marr Chase (LSU): 73 receptions, 1,498 yards, 18 touchdowns, 20.5 YPC (Yards Per Catch)

CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma): 58 receptions, 1,208 yards, 14 touchdowns, 20.8 YPC

Michael Pittman Jr. (USC): 95 receptions, 1,222 yards, 11 touchdowns, 12.9 YPC

The Biletnikoff seems like Chase's to lose. The LSU receiver has been the best receiver on the best team in the country, leading receivers in touchdowns (18) and receiving yards (1,498).

Jim Thorpe Award-goes to nations best defensive back

Grant Delpit (LSU): 56 tackles, 3 TFL (tackles for loss), 1 sack, 2 INT, 6 PD (passes defended) 

Jeff Okudah (Ohio State): 29 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INT, 7 PD

J.R. Reed (Georgia): 54 tackles, 2 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 1 INT, 7 PD, 1 FF (forced fumble)

While Delpit has had a fine year for the Tigers, there was a stretch in the middle of the season where he played hurt and it affected his play on the field. Freshman Derek Stingley would've probably been the better nominee this season. This award will likely go to Okudah or Reed, who have been phenomenal all season for their respective teams.

