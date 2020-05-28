2022 Recruit Bear Alexander Talks LSU Football, What Coach Ed Orgeron Likes About His Game

For 2022 recruit Bear Alexander, his physical measurements quite literally match his name. At 6-foot-4, 333 pounds, Alexander is a bear of a young man going into his junior season.

Seeing Alexander up close and personal was an opportunity LSU coach Ed Orgeron couldn't pass up, heading to Skyline High School in Dallas, Texas, a few months after the Tigers first started showing interest in Alexander's abilities. Orgeron watched Alexander work out and had the opportunity to spend some one-on-one time with the sophomore defensive lineman, walking away thoroughly impressed.

"He just told me he loved me as a player and basically told me don't go nowhere else without coming to me," Alexander said. "We're expecting a commitment."

Holding offers from schools like LSU, Baylor, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A & M, Texas and Auburn, the 2022 prospect has a lot to think about in the coming weeks and months.

Alexander said he's starting to whittle down his list and said he should be dropping a top-10 soon but respectfully declined to give away any hints.

Since LSU made the offer in June of last year, Alexander has been told to remain in contact with the Tigers. He's mainly spoken with defensive line coach Bill Johnson, who he FaceTimes once a week.

He's also hoping to hold a zoom call with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini in the not too distant future with the hopes of learning a little more about how the Tigers would use him in the 4-3. That's a defensive scheme he's all too familiar with, primarily running the 4-3 as a three technique defensive tackle.

"He [Johnson] goes strictly to ball, we start talking about how I can fit into the system and their schemes," Alexander said. "The players that came before me, the guys he's helped produce is pretty amazing. He tells me he likes that my game is pretty violent, very explosive and that I'm a big guy that can move."

As a defensive tackle, Alexander prides himself on being able to maneuver in tight spaces, his explosiveness and most importantly, being able to shed blocks which allows him to get after the quarterback. With his extreme physical traits and measurements, that's not a sight many quarterbacks want to come see heading their way.

With his size and athleticism, the main thing Alexander has tried to do over the last few months is remain lean. He'll wake up early in the mornings, go for jogs but one of the unique ways he'll stay in shape is by going through defensive back drills.

His father is a defensive backs coach so you can find Alexander on most mornings going through various footwork drills that at times can be strenuous for him. But it's those drills that will ultimately help Alexander improve on a number of aspects within his game.

"I would say bending and my flexibility are two things that I'm working on most," Alexander said. "Instead of playing in, I want to be like a little guy, I want to get off the ball faster. I want to be able to bend and make it hard for those offensive linemen to get a hold of me."

Playing in the Texas high school football ranks, Alexander has already squared up against some pretty tough competition. Being the competitor that he is, Alexander is looking for that next challenge at the college level, and you won't find stiffer competition than in the SEC.

When asked what makes Texas recruits so coveted by high end programs, Alexander said it's the toughness that comes with playing a rigorous schedule and competing against the best.

"I think it's just toughness of being able to be thrown in that fire, being able to compete," Alexander said.