LSU Recruiting: Home Cookin' is Just What Tigers Need to Lure Top Prospects to Baton Rouge

Getting recruits on campus for home games one of the primary benefits to LSU recruiting efforts

LSU will benefit from home games. Not just in terms of wins and loses mind you, but helping to reel in top recruits as well.

Few college football atmospheres match that of what LSU can present. The LSU Marching Band with the LSU Song Girls can be seen and heard, and the Tiger fans singing right along with them.

It’s a special place for a fall Saturday game to be played, and it’s also when the LSU coaching staff has an advantage of bringing in top recruits to see everything LSU has to offer. Here’s a closer look at why the Tigers’ recruiting will benefit from home games this fall.

LSU Home Football Schedule

Sep. 11 McNeese State

Sep. 18 Central Michigan

Oct. 2 Auburn

Oct. 16 Florida

Nov. 13 Arkansas

Nov. 20 Louisiana-Monroe

Nov. 27 Texas A&M

With four SEC home games, plus the emotional twenty year anniversary of the attacks on the United States for the McNeese game to open the home slate, the Tigers will be hosting several really good football games; expect the atmosphere to be fantastic.

After the change in society with all the difficulties our country went through within the last two years, there will likely be even more energy in Tiger Stadium. It’s natural for fans to be excited about the LSU Football team, but now many fans will be just as fired up to forget about what’s been going on in everyday life.

Recruits will be seeing incredible atmospheres regardless of the game. That is bound to help the Tigers, especially with recruits coming to Baton Rouge for the first time.

Inside Death Valley

There are many traditions within the stadium itself. The student section presents much of the energy and noise that’s unforgettable, while Dan Borne, the PA announcer, can be heard with the ringing voice that lingers throughout Death Valley.

Fans chanting throughout the entirety of the game causing it to be difficult to even hear the person sitting next to you. It’s an incredible experience for people that regularly attend LSU games. It’s always been a reason that recruits come to LSU as well.

The LSU Culture on Full Display

Louisiana is one of the most unique places in America. The food, laid back personalities, and the long-standing traditions of Cajun and Creole culture will be found in Louisiana. Those traditions come together inside and around the edges of Tiger Stadium through tailgating.

For a recruit to see how Louisiana natives, as well as LSU alumni and fans interact during a Saturday game day, it’s something special. There are only so many ways a LSU football coach can describe what it’s like to be at LSU. The bottom line, seeing is believing. There’s a different culture when on campus for a LSU home football game. It starts before the game, actually.

The tailgating, of course, is well known. Incredible spreads of football pageantry mixed in with a variety of Southern cooking that includes grilled meats and just about every type of side dish one could hope for linger through the air.

Waking through the RV area is enough, but there are roughly 200,000 people on campus for a LSU home game. Recruits will see all the LSU clothing designs being worn by fans of all ages. It’s a true celebration of LSU life.

Out of State Recruits

It’s one thing for a native Louisiana recruit to come to Death Valley. A player that’s never entered Tiger Stadium, never seen Mike the Tiger, or hearing Hold that Tiger after a LSU touchdown, that’s a memorable experience.

With LSU bringing in Earl Little, Jr. for the Oct. clash with Auburn as an example of a player that’s just not familiar with LSU’s home game atmosphere, that game against Auburn could be a tipping point for Little to eventually sign his letter of intent with the Tigers.

Final Look for In-State Recruits

Most Louisiana prospects went to Death Valley before their senior year. It’s a cornerstone of the state of Louisiana, and many young football players grew up rooting for the Tigers. Even that being the case, when it’s time to be recruited there’s a different ambiance when the fans chant a recruit’s name or a LSU coach tours Death Valley with the Louisiana prospect. This could be a Louisiana prospect’s home field and home stadium.

Final Thoughts

LSU simply needs to bring these recruits to campus. All the incredible aspects of being a Tiger are on full display during a Saturday game. It’s a special place, and to understand it, recruits must come and see it for themselves.