Best Fits for LSU Football Players in 2022 NFL Draft

With the 2022 NFL Draft this week, a myriad of former Tigers will be looking to hear their names called and achieve their lifelong dream of playing professionally. After a successful Pro Day in Baton Rouge with all 32 NFL teams in attendance, players have had the chance to arrange visits with organizations along with numerous interviews.

Less than a handful of days away, it calls for taking a deeper look into which teams the former Tigers would fit best with.

Here’s where we believe the former Bayou Bengals could land:

Derek Stingley (Cornerback) Houston Texans 1 / 1

It’s no secret that Stingley has the chance to be a top talent in this draft. Despite an injury-riddled last two seasons, playing in just 10 games, his production as a freshman paired with his freakish athleticism is worth the risk.

With the Texans in play to draft a cornerback, it isn’t far-fetched that Houston makes the move and selects Stingley Jr. Looking to continue adding pieces to their defense and expedite their rebuilding process, Texans GM Nick Caserio could certainly go all in and select the generational talent.

After an impressive Pro Day, Stingley Jr. 's draft stock continued to soar, with most NFL mock drafts having him go in the top-10. With his floor likely sitting at No. 12 to the Minnesota Vikings, it would be a reunion with former LSU defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

Cordale Flott (Cornerback) Denver Broncos

Some questioned Flott’s decision to leave LSU so early, but to this point his decision has paid off. Having a myriad of NFL interest after a successful Pro Day, Flott has heard from the Broncos, Raiders, Colts and many others throughout the process.

To add Flott to an already stacked defense in Denver would be the cherry on top for such a talented secondary. Flott’s physicality and length give him the tools to be one of the most productive corners in this year’s draft.

Meetings with the Raiders and Colts also show promise for Flott’s draft stock. Two organizations that are a few missing pieces away from being Super Bowl contenders, Flott has the chance to jump right into an already thriving system.

Damone Clark (Linebacker) Houston Texans

Despite a career year in 2021 for the Tigers, Clark’s draft stock has plummeted due to his recent spinal fusion surgery that is expected to sideline him for the entirety of his rookie campaign. Though one team will surely take a chance on the Butkus Award Finalist.

With the Texans in need of a linebacker for the future, they could make a chess move here by acquiring Clark, even if it means they have to use a Day 2 pick. Clark’s upside is tremendous at the linebacker position. Playing sideline-to-sideline, his versatility is what makes him so special.

It’s a given that teams will be hesitant when it comes to drafting a player who went under the knife with such significant surgery, but the Texans, along with the Seahawks or Bears, could look to take the risk and draft Clark.

Neil Farrell (Defensive Line) Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers could look to add more fuel to the fire with such a loaded defensive line already, so why not consider the versatility Farrell provides. The former Tiger has received interest from a number of organizations ranging from the Steelers, Patriots and Raiders, among others.

Farrell has the makings to be a day three steal in this draft. With a flurry of talented defensive linemen in the draft, Farrell has some stiff competition, but the tale of the tape shows what he’s capable of.

Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, praised Farrell and what he’s capable of doing at the next level.

“He played his butt off last year,” Nagy said. “He occupies people. And he’s got sneaky hand quickness that could make him a good pass rusher.

Ed Ingram (Los Angeles Rams) Offensive Line

Ingram has been a hot name as teams do their last evaluations leading up to Thursday's NFL Draft. With an incredible number of teams showing interest (Buccaneers, Raiders, Texans, Bills, Packers and Vikings), it’s safe to say Ingram has his fair share of suitors.

Adding Ingram to a roster that desperately needs interior offensive line help, he could be the direction the Rams go in. His athleticism and versatility is what makes him so special up front, able to fit into numerous different schemes.

The Rams are among a myriad of organizations looking into selecting Ingram as draft day inches closer and closer, but with the ability to come in and help right away, Los Angeles could be the best fit for the LSU standout.