The Best NFL Fits for the 2020 Draft Eligible LSU Football Players

Fit is everything in the NFL. For every 10-year vet that sticks with the team that drafted him past his rookie deal, there are double or triple the amount of cases that see players go to a team and it just doesn't work out.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, LSU could see as many as 16 players drafted and an additional three or four earn undrafted free agent contracts. Draft stock aside, we decided to come up with a team for each LSU prospect that could best utilize their talents and give them the best chance to succeed.

Keep in mind that this is the best fit for each LSU player, not an actual projection of where they'll be selected in this week's draft.

Joe Burrow (quarterback)- New Orleans Saints

Probably the only time you'll see Joe Burrow linked to the Saints, but it's also not the least bit surprising. Burrow revitalized his career in Louisiana and what better way for the New Orleans franchise to move on from the Drew Brees era than to bring in the state's "adopted son" as his successor.

It's hard to imagine any quarterback would come close to making the impact Brees has with the Saints but Burrow is already a beloved figure and would likely continue his upward trajectory in the NFL with a championship caliber roster. Sitting and learning behind one of the greatest to ever play the position and transitioning to arguably the greatest offensive mind in the game today, would set the Heisman trophy winner up for the best chance of success at the pro level.

Having former college teammates like Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore wouldn't hurt either. It's a pipe dream that became less and less likely as Burrow's magical 2019 season wore on but is still a great what if.

K'Lavon Chaisson (outside linebacker)- Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are one of the two teams most popularly mocked to Chaisson but are also a fantastic fit for the LSU pass rusher. A native of Houston, the 20-year-old Chaisson would provide Dallas with an excellent complement opposite Demarcus Lawrence.

Dallas did just sign Aldon Smith, a guy whose on the field talents Chaisson has drawn comparisons to and Randy Gregory is still on the roster as well. Chaisson's potential is the true kicker with any team that drafts him as he has perennial pro bowl upside.

Justin Jefferson (wide receiver)- New Orleans Saints

A hometown hero that thrived at LSU his final two seasons, Jefferson would be a seamless addition to an already stacked Saints offense. After the signing of Emmanuel Sanders, it's easy to think that New Orleans will look past drafting a receiver in the first round.

That's not necessarily the case, however, as Sanders is 33 years old and signed on for just two seasons. Jefferson would give New Orleans the long term 1-2 punch at receiver, next to Michael Thomas, that the Saints have been looking for. Throw in Sanders next to Alvin Kamara and Jared Cook and you're looking at the most lethal offense in the NFL next season.

It's also never too early to plan for life without Drew Brees and having Thomas and Jefferson as long term pieces gives his successor an elite combo.

Patrick Queen (inside linebacker)- Cleveland Browns

Linebacker is an area of need for the Browns as they need to replace Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey, two guys that combined for 572 tackles over the last three seasons. A team that already has a heavy dose of LSU talent in Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Greedy Williams, Queen would come in and immediately compete for one of the starting linebacker roles.

The Browns hold the 10th overall pick which would be a stretch for Queen but if they decide to trade back in the draft, he could be worth a look.

Kristian Fulton (cornerback)- Jacksonville Jaguars

In the last year, the Jaguars have traded two of the league's best cornerbacks in Jalen Ramsey and AJ Bouye. The organization clearly knows how to find top notch defensive backs and Fulton is as solid a cover corner this draft has to offer.

After Ohio State's Jeff Okudah, who's expected to be a top-five draft pick, a case can be made that Fulton is the next best available cornerback. He'd be a great fit and likely receive all the playing time he can handle as Jacksonville looks to replenish its secondary.

Grant Delpit (safety)- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the hottest teams of free agency, the Buccaneers lured Tom Brady away from New England for a championship run but there are still plenty of holes that need to be plugged. The Buccaneers surrendered the third most passing yards per game in 2019 (270.2) and need some help in the secondary.

While Delpit had his fair share of issues with tackling in 2019, he's a big time playmaker that with the right coaching, should improve those tackling inconsistencies. He'd also pair up with former teammate Devin White in this scenario, who could be a mentor for early life in the NFL.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (running back)- Los Angeles Rams

There aren't many teams in the NFL where Edwards-Helaire wouldn't be a great fit but the Rams are one of the better organizations for him to end up with. Looking to find that all around back left behind by the release of Todd Gurley, Edwards-Helaire can fit the bill as he's a between the tackles runner who also proved to be deadly in the pass game for LSU in 2019 as well.

He's a high IQ player that would be a fantastic option in Sean McVay's offense and likely be a week one contributor.

Lloyd Cushenberry (center/guard)- Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings will be looking for fresh talent to help protect Kurt Cousins, who was pressured on one of every five dropbacks in 2019, dead last in the NFL. Cushenberry, who was the leader behind the Joe Moore winning LSU offensive line would be a great start in finding some interior o-line help.

His true strength comes as a pass blocker as he's very difficult to move and would help keep Cousins clean in the pocket at the guard or center position.

Damien Lewis (guard)- Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins own three first round picks and are almost assuredly going to draft a quarterback with their first selection. Whether it's Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert, both will need protection. Lewis is a starting caliber player that, at the very least will provide depth to a unit that desperately needs it.

One of the worst units in the league last season, Lewis likely wouldn't be the only offensive lineman drafted by the Dolphins with their 14 draft picks.

Saahdiq Charles (offensive tackle)- Philadelphia Eagles

Any team that takes a chance on Charles will have done its fair share of background work. His talent is undeniable as he has the on the field potential to be a quality starter on an NFL offensive line. It's the character concerns that will steer most teams away.

Sending him to one of the best offensive line groups in the NFL led by Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson would give Charles the proper guidance to best maximize his ability.

Thaddeus Moss (tight end)- Cincinnati Bengals

If the Bengals do what most expect them to do and draft LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, why not reunite the former Tigers' teammates later in the draft by selecting Moss. In a media session after Burrow won the Heisman, Moss admitted that Burrow, Moss and Edwards-Helaire were all really close friends.

"I almost teared up, I was just so happy for him," Moss told the media. "Me, Joe and Clyde, we're really close, I mean that's the main group."

The Bengals decided not to retain long time tight end Tyler Eifert, who has been plagued by injuries since entering the NFL in 2013. Drafting Moss would help alleviate some of the depth issues at the position and also give Burrow a friendly face in the locker room.

Rashard Lawrence (defensive lineman)- Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL in Kyler Murray and recently traded for pro bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins. But the team does need some help on defense, particularly the defensive line.

Lawrence would provide depth to a defensive line unit that combined for just seven sacks in 2019. While Lawrence is no sack guru himself, he showed the ability to apply consistent pressure on the quarterback.

Jacob Phillips (inside linebacker)-Baltimore Ravens

Over the last two seasons, he’s been a tackling machine, racking up 200 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and two sacks. While he isn’t known for his playmaking ability, he’s a strong, physical linebacker that should make an impact at the next level.

The Ravens are searching for inside linebacker depth and have been linked to Phillips' running mate Patrick Queen as well. If they strike out on some of the names at the top of the list, revisiting further down the draft with a guy like Phillips makes a lot of sense.