Biggest Storylines: LSU vs. Florida

LSU enters their matchup against Florida with a chip on their shoulder. After a devastating loss to Tennessee a week ago, it’s imperative the Tigers bounce back this weekend in Gainesville in a rowdy atmosphere.

Brian Kelly’s group hits the road for their second away game of conference play. Defeating Auburn in their first road game of the season, Kelly has detailed how his program is much more focused during loud, intense atmospheres, but they’ll have to prove that yet again on Saturday.

With kickoff roughly 48 hours away, the storylines are abundant with both programs looking to get things trending in the right direction.

Here are a few things to monitor with kickoff inching closer:

Jayden Daniels’/Trusting his WR’s

It hasn’t been the offensive attack many had hoped for from LSU this season, but with the weapons Daniels attains, this unit has the chance to shake back in a big way this weekend. The main message continues to be trust. Daniels must trust his arm and his wideouts.

“We gotta trust each other better,” sophomore wide receiver Malik Nabers said. “We gotta trust the QB to make the pass and he’s gotta trust us to make the catch. That was mainly the thing the meeting accomplished, just us trusting each other more. As a receiver we’ve gotta trust ourselves to make those competitive plays on the ball in the air.”

For Daniels, he understands he needs to trust himself more. With so many weapons, he explained how he should utilize them better.

“It’s a mindset. Trust what you see and I go out there and I see those guys. These guys are at LSU for a reason and it’s about letting them make plays,” Daniels said. “We’ve gotta win our one on one matchups and I’ve gotta put the ball there and let them make a play. Be decisive.”

Brian Kelly vs. Billy Napier

It goes without saying how important this game is for both decision-makers. With two coaches who are in their first season in the SEC, establishing an identity is of the utmost importance, and frankly, neither program has just yet.

Could this be the weekend both teams create one? It could be. But another main piece to this puzzle is the Kelly and Napier dynamic. During the LSU coaching search, Napier’s name was brought up on numerous occasions. Though nothing was set in stone and no offer was made, the LSU community certainly ran with reports about the “what if” aspect.

For Kelly, he’s trusting the process in his new home. Rome wasn’t built in a day and ultimately Kelly’s time in Baton Rouge will be judged on his full body of work. Not Year 1. This weekend provides Kelly and the Tigers with a chance to begin making a statement in the SEC by going into The Swamp and coming out with a victory.

Battle in the Trenches

In Saturday night’s primetime contest, the battle in the trenches will ultimately decide who comes out on top. With LSU’s defensive line being their strongest position group, they’ll face quite the test against a Florida offensive line who has been steady all season long, specifically in the run game.

Florida running back Montrell Johnson averages a whopping 8.0 yards per carry. The Tigers will have to attack this Florida line and get to Johnson in the backfield in order to keep this rushing attack in check.

On the other hand, LSU’s offensive line will bring out their sixth offensive line combination in seven games. Facing a Florida defensive line that has a number of star caliber players, the inexperience and lack of continuity the Tigers possess will be something to keep a close eye on.

Whoever can dominate at the line of scrimmage should win this one. It’s been a focal point in both teams’ game plan and will play a pivotal role Saturday night in The Swamp.