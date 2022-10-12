LSU Starting OL Will Campbell Expected to Play Against Florida

There was a scary situation last week when starting left tackle Will Campbell went down during walkthroughs before the Tennessee game. Campbell was ultimately put in the hospital for the weekend, but the Tigers continue hearing positive news about his status.

After passing a series of tests, Head Coach Brian Kelly confirmed Campbell was released from the hospital on Monday, began practicing with the team on Tuesday and is expected to suit up this weekend against Florida.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the status of Campbell over the last few days, for the Tigers to return one of their top offensive linemen is a major win for this program.

“He’s still going to have a couple of more tests done before he’s released, so that’s a positive thing,” Kelly said following the Tennessee game.. “I was told by some it maybe had to do with dehydration. I don’t know if that’s the only thing, but certainly that affected our team.”

Campbell has asserted himself as both a dominant force on the field, but also a locker room favorite. It’s rare to see a youngster be so effective at his position at his age, but it’s precisely what he’s done since arriving in Baton Rouge.

LSU is now expected to return a key piece of their offensive line as they pack their bags to take on the Florida Gators. With starting left guard Garrett Dellinger sidelined for the next two weeks, to get Campbell back is a major win for this program with depth being a major issue with the big guys up front.