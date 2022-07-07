BOOM: Elite Cornerback Jeremiah Hughes Commits to LSU

The commitments keep on coming for head coach Brian Kelly and the LSU football program after securing elite cornerback Jeremiah Hughes Thursday evening. Hughes is the sixth commit for the Tigers this month.

Hughes became commit No. 12 in the 2023 class after LSU continued their dominant stretch on the recruiting trail. A Las Vegas, Nev. native, Hughes has been a high-riser in the 2023 class, showcasing his talent against stiff competition for Bishop Gorman.

At 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, Hughes plays extremely physically for his size, not afraid to get chippy with wide receivers who may be bigger than him. Continuing to fill out his frame with muscle will be a key piece to developing his game as he prepares for Baton Rouge.

Also considering Arkansas, Utah, Colorado and Washington, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and Hughes’ relationship they have developed over the last few months is ultimately what sealed the deal for LSU.

Now adding Hughes into the mix with a number of other defensive back commits gives the Tigers an abundance of riches for the foreseeable future.

The 2023 class has made serious moves over the last few days with commitments. Landing five commits in four days over the Fourth of July holiday set the tone for what is to come. Brian Kelly and his staff prepared themselves for a tremendous July on the recruiting trail and fans are now getting to see their efforts pay off.

Landing Hughes today is a massive win for the Tigers, but the work is nowhere near finished for this program. LSU has a major domino potentially falling their way tomorrow when five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown announces his college destination.

With 12 spots filled, the Tigers focus will turn to landing positions of need over the next few months and continuing to develop this 2023 class. Adding depth to the secondary with the commitment of Hughes will go a long way in this cycle.