Meet Kayshon Boutte, LSU Football's Newest Five-Star Freshman Receiver

If there's one position LSU fans should have no worries about as it pertains to depth and talent in 2020, it's wide receiver. The Tigers not only return Biletnikoff winner Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall on the outside, but have a mix of veterans and youthful talent that will compete for snaps.

Among the freshmen is five-star receiver Kayshon Boutte. Boutte is a New Iberia native out of Westgate High School that will come to Baton Rouge and immediately compete for a starting job. We got to chat with Boutte recently about his recruitment process, his Under-Armour practices and if football will be the only sport he suits up for in purple and gold.

First off congrats on the 4x2 state record you broke last weekend. Just talk to us a little about that experience. Is track and field in your future as a Tiger as well?

It's a good feeling knowing you practiced hard the whole week, knowing that we had this goal and that we were able to accomplish it. The goal for state now is to drop that time (1:28:87) and reset the state record again.

I've talked to the track coaches about it (running track at LSU) but I always question whether or not I want to do track. I like track, but I love football so I'm not sure at this time if track is in my future.

Talk a little about your surge in all of the rankings based off your Under Armour practices and performance. You pretty much went from a four-star recruit to the No. 2 wide receiver in the country. What was that whole experience like?

The camp was good, everything was great because it gave me a little bit of confidence knowing that I'm going on to the college level very soon. I'll be going against guys everyday at practice at LSU that are some of the top ranked guys in the state and in the country. I have to get better but the hard work certainly paid off that whole week.

Talk us through your recruiting process because you became an LSU commit very early in the process (Oct. 2018) and never wavered. What was it about LSU that gave you the confidence that you made the right choice?

I felt very comfortable after I went to one of their games, I think they played Mississippi State and after the game I was like 'man I really love LSU' so I committed the next day. I was always going to sign with LSU regardless but I just felt like that's where I belonged.

I thought it was a great decision and after I committed I started hanging around the environment, chilling at LSU and got cool with some of the guys on the team. I hung with Derek (Stingley) a couple of times and then went to a couple of camps at the school, stuff like that, so I just got myself better and it felt good to hang with him.

When I took my official visit I was placed with Ja'Marr and we were just chilling for the weekend. I mean he's cool people and I know he works hard on the field and off so it gives me somebody to look up to for sure.

Just talk about your relationship with Coach Ed Orgeron and Mickey Joseph and how vital they were to bringing you on board.

That's my dogs and you can't ask for better coaches.

When do you actually arrive on campus and start work as a student athlete?

I think I leave on June 5. I'm ready to get to Baton Rouge and really just show everybody what I'm about. I would say I have a very chill personality but am also humble and confident. I'm just ready to come in and get to work.

Has the coaching staff talked with you about what your role could look like this year? What have you been working on most as far as improving your all-around game before you actually get to Baton Rouge?

They told me their goal for me is to come in and start as a freshman and take Jefferson's place. I feel confident that's a position I can step into and have success.

I'm in track right now so what I'm working on most at the moment is just speed really. I don't play too much football during track season because I don't want to injure myself.