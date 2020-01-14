Report: LSU Passing Game Coordinator Joe Brady 'Planning' a Return to the NFL

Less than 24 hours after LSU won the national championship, the man that orchestrated one of the all time great college football offenses appears to be heading back to the NFL.

A report from ESPN's Adam Schefter states that passing game coordinator Joe Brady is 'planning' a return to the NFL to coach the Carolina Panthers.

The news comes on the heels of Brady accepting a three year extension with the Tigers for a reported $1 million annual salary. The contract extension excluded Brady from taking any other college coordinator jobs without having opposing athletic departments buy out his entire contract.

The contract Brady agreed to with LSU also stated that he could leave for NFL positions, which based on this most recent report, is coming to fruition.

In his lone season with the Tigers, Brady, along with Steve Ensminger, successfully implemented the spread offense that produced historic results behind senior quarterback Joe Burrow. It was without a doubt the greatest offensive season in LSU history as the Tigers led the country in total offense (568.5) and scoring offense (48.4).

Burrow set the NCAA record for touchdowns in a single season while also breaking SEC records for yards (5,671).

Burrow won the Heisman, Maxwell and Davey O'Brien awards while receiver Ja'Marr Chase won the Biletnikoff for breaking the SEC record for touchdown receptions (20).

For his efforts, Brady was named the winner of the Broyles Award, given annually to the country's top assistant coach.

A report from Jordan Rodrigue states that Brady and the Panthers have agreed on a contract that would make him the next offensive coordinator for the NFC South squad.

Ed Orgeron and the LSU administration will now be looking for Brady's replacement and SI's Ross Dellenger reports that someone may already be in the building. Dellenger says that Jorge Munoz, the former Cajuns offensive coordinator and current analyst, who worked closely this season with Joe Burrow and the offense, could be an avenue Orgeron looks to go down.

LSU players are already starting to let their feelings be known as receiver Ja'Marr Chase took to Twitter.