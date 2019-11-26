LSU Passing Game Coordinator Joe Brady Named Semifinalist for Broyles Award

LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award Tuesday, an award that goes to the nation's top assistant coach.

Brady has been the driving force for one of the better turnarounds from a collegiate offense in recent memory, helping guide LSU into the spread. In 2019, the LSU offense is second in the country in total offense and scoring while senior quarterback Joe Burrow is well on his way to claiming the program's first Heisman Trophy in over 50 years.

LSU became the first offense in SEC history to have a 4,000 yard passer, a 1,000 yard rusher and two 1,000 yard receivers in the same season. It was reported in early November that Brady has engaged in contract negotiations with the program but that nothing would be finalized until after the season.

The list of 15 semifinalists will be whittled down to five finalists with the winner being announced on Dec. 10. Former LSU defensive coordinator John Chavis is the only assistant to win the Broyles Award for his job in 2011.

Here is a list of the other nominees:

AUBURN – Kevin Steele, Defensive Coordinator

BAYLOR – Phil Snow, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

CLEMSON – Jeff Scott, Co-Offensive Coordinator/WR

GEORGIA – Dan Lanning, Defensive Coordinator/Outside LBs

INDIANA – Kalen DeBoer, Offensive Coordinator/QB

LSU – Joe Brady, Passing Game Coordinator/WR

MICHIGAN – Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator

MINNESOTA – Kirk Ciarrocca, Offensive Coordinator/QB

NAVY – Brian Newberry, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

OHIO STATE – Jeff Hafley, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary

OKLAHOMA – Alex Grinch, Defensive Coordinator/ Safeties

OREGON – Andy Avalos, Defensive Coordinator

SMU – Rhett Lashlee, Offensive Coordinator/QB

WISCONSIN – Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator

UTAH – Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties