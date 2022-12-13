BREAKING: LSU Adds Commitment From Elite TE Jackson McGohan

Less than a week after receiving an offer from LSU, Miamisburg (Ohio) tight end Jackson McGohan‍ decommitted from Cincinnati and opened up his recruiting process. Fast forward to a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend and McGohan made the decision to commit to LSU in the blink of an eye.

McGohan has a solid relationship with LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. The two formed a bond when Denbrock was at Cincinnati, carrying it over when he ultimately took the job with LSU.

The high three-star tight end was committed to Luke Fickell and Cincinnati for some time, but after a coaching change and LSU offer, it was in the elite prospects best interest to reopen his recruitment process.

LSU’s tight end room adds a much needed body. Handing the keys to true freshman Mason Taylor this season, the lack of depth has certainly been something to monitor. Factor in Kole Taylor entering the transfer portal and it leaves this program with one scholarship tight end on the current roster.

Looking ahead to the future of this position group, LSU currently has [Mason] Taylor, a commitment from 4-star 2023 prospect Mac Markway, who is set to enroll in January, and a commitment from 4-star 2024 prospect Tayvion Galloway.

Adding a player of McGohan’s caliber alongside Markway in a 2023 class that is showing no signs of slowing down puts this position group in good hands for the foreseeable future.

Brian Kelly and his staff also dished out a transfer portal offer to Kyle Morlock in late November after he announced he would be leaving Division II Shorter University. Immediately upon announcing his intention to hit the portal, the gifted tight end added double-digit scholarship offers.

The Tigers have their foot on the gas for a number of the top 2023 prospects still on the board. With 24 players currently committed in the class, there is still work to be done this week with 4-star cornerback Javien Toviano set to announce his college decision on Thursday.

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Message:

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too” Kelly said. “So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.

“So we need to grow and you’ve got to do that by recruiting freshmen and giving them the opportunity to step on the field and develop. And you can’t do that if you keep bringing in freshmen at one position and then bringing a portal guy who has got one year and putting it in front of him.”