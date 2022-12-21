BREAKING: LSU Lands Florida DL Jalen Lee Via Transfer Portal

Florida defensive lineman Jalen Lee announced his commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers late Tuesday night, he posted via social media.

The 6-foot-2, 299-pounder gives the Bayou Bengals a legendary NCAA Transfer Portal haul, being the third defensive lineman to commit to LSU on Tuesday.

Along with Lee, the Tigers also added Oregon EDGE Bradyn Swinson and Arizona transfer Paris Shand.

The Louisiana native spent the last three years at the University of Florida as a backup, but attains tremendous upside this LSU program, specifically Jamar Cain, will be looking forward to utilizing going forward.

“I think Jalen Lee is a technician,” Gators defensive line coach Sean Spencer said in August. “He’s on the tape all the time as the example of how to do things. The thing is he’s not as big as those guys. He’s not as big as Big G or Des, right? So, he has to be exact in his technique, and he works on that.”

Lee earned playing time in all 12 games for the Gators in 2022 with three starts. He totaled eight tackles and 0.5 sacks.

The former 4-star recruit returns back to his home state with a chance to rep the purple and gold in a big way after three years in Gainesville.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”