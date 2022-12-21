BREAKING: LSU Signs 5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr.

LSU has secured 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. after the electrifying wideout signed his letter of intent on Wednesday at Catholic High.

He joins Zalance Heard and Dashawn Womack as 5-star prospects to sign to LSU today.

Sampson Jr. is box office. For the Tigers to sign the Baton Rouge native and lock him into what this program is building is a huge victory for this program.

Our commitment story on Sampson Jr. from earlier this year:

Boom! The Tigers' 2023 class adds 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson after a long awaited commitment. A Baton Rouge native, Sampson Jr. gives the Tigers a tremendous in-state win for head coach Brian Kelly and this LSU program.

Sampson Jr. is commit No. 18 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed 4-star offensive lineman Tyree Adams last week. This is a huge victory for wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton and this LSU staff, who bring in a prospect with a tremendous skill set, poised to be a weapon for the foreseeable future.

Sampson Jr. chose LSU over Alabama, Florida State, and Texas A&M, among others. The Louisiana product will now pair up with high 4-star wide receiver Jalen Brown, with the two poised to be the next great duo in Death Valley.

Here’s what Brown told LSU Country earlier this week on what Sampson Jr. brings to this program:

“Me and Shelton, if he comes to LSU, is going to be crazy,” Brown said. “There’s always that duo at LSU that competes for a national championship. Odell and Jarvis. Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. I feel like him and I would be the next generation of that duo.”

The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder has been a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, looking to keep him close to home. Sampson Jr. has the chance to continue his development even further under wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

For Kelly and his staff to land the Louisiana native is a massive win for this program as they continue looking to solidify their ties to the state.

LSU is on an incredible run on the recruitment trail, landing yet another prospect in the 2023 cycle. In search of a few more skill position players for this class, the Tigers fill a position of need with Sampson Jr., who gives them a dynamic wideout who fits their scheme beautifully.

The storm continues within this 2023 class and it’s rapidly coming together with a new pledge seemingly every week. With June and July setting the table for what’s to come, we are seeing Brian Kelly and his staff’s recruiting efforts pay off.