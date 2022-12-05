BREAKING: LSU WR Kayshon Boutte Returning For Senior Season

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will return to Baton Rouge for his senior season. A job not finished mentality, Boutte has a national championship on his mind as he looks to come back to Death Valley with something to prove.

Here’s what Boutte had to say of his decision:

“First off, I just want to thank God for the position he has put me in. Without Him, there would not be any opportunities. I would like to thank my family and friends for continuing to support me throughout my entire career both in high school and at LSU. I want to thank the fans for supporting me through the ups and downs of my career.

LSU has been nothing but amazing to me. My growth under the new staff has helped me reach new levels. While we did not achieve the overall goal, we still fought and produced results that will be a stepping stone for future success. The goal is always to win a national championship at LSU and that will never change. We made strides this year but ultimately fell short. That is why I believe we can accomplish many things moving forward.

I believe in this team, coaches, strength staff, nutrition staff and training staff.

It is important to follow your dreams and live with the results. While some stories end here, mine will not…

LET’S LOCK IN AND FOCUS ON THE MAIN GOAL OF ANY LSU TIGER: WINNING A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP”

Boutte burst onto the scene as a freshman and carried his success into his sophomore campaign. In Year 2 with the Tigers, he reeled in 38 catches for 509 receiving yards and nine touchdowns his sophomore season.

Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2022, expectations were high with first round draft pick or bust narratives on his shoulders.

Despite this, Boutte still took over at times, totaling 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns with LSU winning the SEC West. The Bayou Bengals’ WR1 became the focal point of opposing teams’ scouting reports, still controlling the pace when called upon.

Clearly, Boutte still has something to prove in the purple and gold. With new coaches, a new culture and a team fully capable of competing for a national title next season, the Louisiana legend looks to take on a major role.

It’s clear Brian Kelly is setting the tone as this 2022 season comes to a close. He understands this team has all the makings of forming a dynasty, and with Boutte in their back pocket next year, this program will have the depth to continue their positive trajectory.