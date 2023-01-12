BREAKING: Texas EDGE Ovie Oghoufo Transfers to LSU

LSU has secured their 10th commitment via the transfer portal in former Texas EDGE Ovie Oghoufo. Starting his playing career with Brian Kelly at Notre Dame, Oghoufo transferred to Texas after the 2020 season.

Oghoufo totaled 54 tackles (20 solo), three pass breakups and 1.5 sacks in 12 starts for the Longhorns this past season. In eight starts during the 2021 season, he tallied 42 tackles (21 solo), two pass breakups and two sacks. A productive piece to Texas’s defense the last two seasons, the Tigers are certainly getting an immediate impact graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-3, 239-pound menace fills a position of need for the Tigers. In search of another defensive lineman, preferably a player who can fill the JACK role for Jamar Cain’s group, this program went out and secured one of the best available.

After losing Zavier Carter to the transfer portal on Thursday, Brian Kelly wasted no time in sealing the deal with another gifted player at the position.

Oghoufo is the 10th player signed in this transfer portal class. Along with the Texas transfer, Kelly and LSU formally announced the signings of both Ohio State transfer JK Johnson and Syracuse transfer Duce Chestnut.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”