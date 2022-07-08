BREAKING: Tigers Gain Commitment From Big-Time Wide Receiver Jalen Brown

The Miami native becomes the Tigers highest rated recruit this cycle, choosing LSU over his hometown Hurricanes

The Tigers are showing no signs of slowing down on the 2023 recruiting trail, landing their biggest commitment of the cycle in five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown. Brown is the seventh commit of July, boosting this class significantly.

The highly rated wideout became the Tigers 13th pledge in the 2023 class after also adding Bishop Gorman cornerback Jeremiah Hughes Thursday evening. A Miami, Fla. native, Brown has been one of the hottest names on the market, choosing LSU over Miami, Florida State, Michigan and Texas.

With Miami believed to have been the favorite to land the electrifying wideout for much of his recruitment, the Tigers and Brian Kelly went into Florida and stole a big-time playmaker.

Wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton gets his guy. The blue-chip receiver, who is one of the fastest prospects in the country, said his relationship with Hankton is what ultimately sealed the deal.

At 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, Brown is a quick, high-flying receiver with phenomenal technique to separate himself from defenders.

Heading into his senior year of high school before making his way to Death Valley, the weight room will be Brown’s best friend as he continues building his body up for the next level.

Brown is a pure athlete and he’s shown that over his high school career. Catching 56 passes for 1,033 yards and 11 touchdowns during his junior season, he proved to be one of the nation’s top wideouts.

The storm continues with this 2023 class, and like we have said, it is showing no signs of slowing down just yet. Brian Kelly and his staff prepared themselves for a tremendous July on the recruiting trail and fans are now getting to see it come to life.

"I'm not panicked by the fact that we only have a handful of commitments right now," recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said in April. "I think things will speed up here over the next four to six weeks. We're set up for some summer visits but I feel like we're on pace. The evaluation process has been really thorough and the coaches have been fantastic."

With 13 spots filled, the Tigers still have room to work with as they continue assembling their 2023 class. Already landing a number of program changing prospects, Kelly and his staff still have their eyes on a few game changers, including another receiver in five-star Baton Rouge native Shelton Sampson Jr.