Ed Orgeron Says Quarterback Myles Brennan is “Questionable” for South Carolina Game

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is questionable this weekend against South Carolina, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday. Orgeron says the Tigers’ starting quarterback has a “significant” lower body injury that has taken longer to heal than initially thought.

Brennan has been sore since taking a hard hit in the first half against Missouri and Orgeron said he wouldn't have played last weekend had the Tigers' game with Florida not been postponed.

"We thought he'd be back today but he's not and I don't know if he's gonna play this game," Orgeron said.

This season, Brennan has thrown for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 60% of his passes.

With Brennan's status for the South Carolina game now in question, it's becoming increasingly likely that the Tigers may have to start one of their true freshmen quarterbacks, TJ Finley and Max Johnson, on Saturday against the Gamecocks.

Both Finley and Johnson had great practices last week with Brennan out because of the injury and Orgeron said that both will receive equal reps this week as well. The hope, if Brennan is indeed unable to practice and ruled out for the game, is for Orgeron to make a decision after Thursday's practice on who would draw the start.

Orgeron also envisions that he'll allow both quarterbacks to get an opportunity throughout the game.

"They both had fantastic weeks, both of them are very impressive, I believe both of those guys have NFL talent at quarterback," Orgeron said. "They haven't done it in live action and we're gonna tell them whoever has the best week is gonna start."

The two freshmen will have all of their weapons available to them as Orgeron also said that receiver Terrace Marshall and tight end Arik Gilbert will both be available after their status was in doubt last week as well.

Both Marshall and Gilbert have been the go-to receivers in this offense the first three games so them being healthy for Saturday's game is a much needed benefit for the two freshmen quarterbacks.

"Last week both of them [Finley and Johnson] were ready to start in the Swamp and they got prepared for that and didn't know who was gonna start," Orgeron said. "We're playing at home which should be easier for them but with it being the first game, there's obviously going to be some nervousness but I think both of them can handle it."