Skip to main content

Brian Kelly Details Balancing SECCG, Recruiting and the Transfer Portal

LSU prepared to juggle game preparation and hitting the recruiting trail while keeping an eye on the transfer portal opening.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With the regular season in the rearview mirror for this LSU football program, and an SEC title on their mind, this coaching staff will be juggling a few different challenges over the next few days.

Despite game preparation being the No. 1 priority, the Tigers will also monitor recruiting as Early National Signing Day vastly approaches along with staying up to date on players announcing their intentions to enter the transfer portal.

Along with this, it’s officially flip season, which means players are already decommitting from schools they’ve been linked to for months and announcing their plans to commit elsewhere. 

For the Tigers, we’ve already seen both Joshua Mickens and Darron Reed back off of their pledge with intentions to enroll at other schools.

With a full plate, Head Coach Brian Kelly understands the task at hand, but isn’t worried. He believes in his coaching staff and is looking forward to the blessing of playing in an SEC Championship Game.

“Our situation is different because most teams that are not playing in the championship game are out road recruiting today,” Kelly said. “We're preparing for the game so you know we can't be out recruiting at this point, so you lose that opportunity, but recruits know that we're preparing for a championship game, so you gain that back on the other end.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

More on what Kelly had to say:

The recruiting trail is one thing, but the transfer portal is another. With the portal opening on Dec. 5th, many are expecting madness to ensue given this new NIL era. Kelly detailed the programs’ intentions with the window officially opening next week.

“Next week is where it really gets interesting, right? The transfer portal opens on the 5th,” Kelly said. “We certainly want to be able to recruit, but we want to obviously set our own roster as well.”

Setting a roster means a few different things. Whether it be dissecting which players will take their talents to the NFL, guys who plan to enter the transfer portal or locking in the 2023 recruiting class, there are certainly hurdles that need to be cleared.

“Who's coming back? Who wants to go to the NFL? You know who may want to go into the transfer portal? All those things we have to take care of and set our roster here at LSU as well as look at the portal,” Kelly said. “We have to recruit those that are coming in as mid-years, so that’s three balls up in the air at one time next week.”

It’s a busy time for LSU, but that’s why you bring in a coach as polished as Kelly. With organization and structure, he’s changed the culture in Year 1, but now is where the real work comes in as this program looks to continue building a squad for the long haul. 

LSU Tigers

USATSI_16782312
Football

LSU LB Micah Baskerville Living in the Moment Ahead of SEC Title Game

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19358602
Football

LSU Loses Commitment From 4-Star DL Joshua Mickens

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19418224
Football

Everything LSU RB Josh Williams Said Ahead of SEC Championship Game

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19417623
Football

Brian Kelly Recaps Texas A&M Loss, Looking Ahead to No. 1 Georgia

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19515982
Basketball

SEC, ACC and ESPN Announce Future Men's and Women's Hoops Challenges

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19281618
Football

Brian Kelly Provides Injury Updates on Jayden Daniels and Josh Williams

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19280277
Football

Recruits React: LSU Commits Remain Upbeat About The Future

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19509884
Football

Everything Head Coach Brian Kelly Said Following Loss to Texas A&M

By Zack Nagy