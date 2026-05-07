Brian Kelly Endorses National Title Expectations for Lane Kiffin at LSU

The standard in Baton Rouge when it comes to its football program is national championships.

When USA Today's Blake Toppmeyer asked freshly fired LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly if his predecessor Lane Kiffin could win a national championship at LSU, he didn't shy away from an answer.

"I think so," Kelly said in an interview with USA Today. "That wasn't yes... Here's why I would say yes, okay, I think that they have invested in NIL for him. They have given him the opportunity. There's a lot of good things moving in that direction. The recruiting classes are really in solid shape.

"And I think Lane's a really smart football coach, so I think it's in a really good place, and I believe because there's an investment in that NIL he's going to be able to be Lane Kiffin.”

Kelly cited three major reasons why Kiffin could potentially separate the Tigers from his own mediocre tenure over the past four seasons. And the first reason is most obvious when it comes down to the current climate surrounding college athletics.

Former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rich NIL Investment

He didn't immediately start talking Xs and Os like the olden days. Instead, it was all about the NIL resources necessary for LSU to leap back into the national title picture.

The old blueprint to build a roster is void, and Kiffin's model of winning 10+ regular-season games while flipping his roster every year works.

Although he didn't see things through at Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff, his vision has set the trend for major college football teams and it's been tailored to sustain LSU for long-term success moving forward.

Over the past decade, Kiffin has revitalized himself as a coach who pursues building dynamic, explosive rosters and was afforded that ability in Oxford.

LSU hasn't upped its budget tenfold or anything of that nature, but it did provide him the means to go out and sign the No. 1 transfer portal class, along with an impressive high school class consisting of 18 signees.

The administration is giving him the tools to build exactly what he wants.

And when LSU is completely bought in, great things happen. Just look at year-end outcomes in 2003, 2007 and 2019.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Strong High School Recruiting

Championship rosters aren't built on transfers alone either.

Roster stability from the top down, which includes loyal student-athletes and talented freshmen who can contribute immediately, still matters.

The Tigers need their talent to buy in, remain confident in one another, and establish depth on both sides of the football.

That is extremely hard to come by these days, especially when the football has become more about the size of a wallet than making room in the trophy case.

Kiffin’s reputation has always leaned toward portal aggression and offensive innovation. But sustained success across all of college football requires the perfect blend between high school recruiting paired with top additions out of the transfer portal.

He's done that exceptionally well over the past decade, and that will probably continue moving forward.

LSU coach Lane Kiffin slaps hand of Tigers' defensive tackle Malik Blocton during spring practice | Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Kiffin's Football Smarts

Being the son of one of the greatest defensive minds, Kiffin grew up learning how to shred the best defenses apart, and it shows up every single Saturday.

Kiffin doesn’t just dial up plays with his hands folded, praying they work. He wants stretch defenses sideline to sideline, lull a defense to sleep before catching them off guard with a shot over the top with the same exact look.

His decisions are calculated, patient, and when his offense is rolling, it’s tough to slow down, which makes him one of the best play callers in the game right now.

While his offense has evolved over time, he’s been able to score points and rack up yardage at every stop. He doesn't force players to fit his scheme, but fits his scheme to match the talent he has.

The transfer portal in place, it makes doing the former quite a bit easier and allows his teams to gel quicker than before.

Kiffin has learned over time that the importance of having an opportunistic defense to go along with his frenetic offense equals national championship opportunities.

That's why he hired Pete Golding at Ole Miss to transform Ole Miss' defense.

That decision bled over to the reason behind keeping Blake Baker around, a choice not based on continuity alone.

The Tigers fielded one of the better scoring defenses in the SEC at 19.8 points per game, limited teams to a 34% success rate on third down and forced 21 total turnovers last season.

Historically, being elite on one side of the ball while being above average on the other is where championships have often been won at LSU.

If Kiffin can marry his brand of offensive creativity with a defense that plays physical, forces stops and doesn’t blink in the biggest of moments.

Because if Kiffin can finally piece it all together at LSU, then what Kelly said starts to carry much more weight than before.

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