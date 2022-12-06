Brian Kelly, Frank Wilson Go In-Home With LSU Commit Kaleb Jackson

Baton Rouge native and four-star running back Kaleb Jackson gave LSU coach Brian Kelly a massive commitment at a position of need in July.

Fast forward to December and the Tigers continue to push for the elite back as Early Signing Day approaches. Coach Kelly and running backs coach Frank Wilson went with an in-home visit on Monday with Jackson.

Jackson became commit No. 15 in the 2023 class when he announced his pledge over the summer. He is the second running back commit in the class, joining four-star Louisiana native Trey Holly.

Choosing LSU over Alabama and Texas A&M, Jackson was a hot name on the market. Pairing him next to Holly gives the Tigers their one-two punch of the future.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound prospect is a top recruit in Louisiana and a top 10 running back in the class of 2023. For Kelly and his staff to keep the Baton Rouge native home is a massive win for this program as they continue trying to reel in the state’s top talent.

Jackson has the ability to run over defenders while also possessing the agility and finesse to shake the defense with his quick feet. It’s too lofty of expectations to compare one to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but the electric running back attains a few traits that could be similar.

The dynamic running back has all the tools to be successful in Death Valley. With LSU right in his backyard, he now gets to represent his hometown school and add to an already loaded running back room.

LSU has 23 spots filled in the 2023 class with their focus turning to filling positions of need as we reach Early Signing Day.

It's clear Kelly and his staff are looking to make their final push with their first recruiting class as they continue going in-home with prospects.

A player of Jackson's caliber at a position of need going forward, it's imperative he signs the dotted line come Signing Day.