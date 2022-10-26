Skip to main content

Brian Kelly Provides Injury Update on Jack Bech, John Emery

Bech continues rehabbing back injury while safety Major Burns receives positive update.
The open date provides the Tigers with the chance to get in preparation for the daunting task ahead against Alabama, but also gives this program the chance to get healthy.

During Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference, Brian Kelly took center stage and provided an injury update, detailing where things stand with a few starting caliber guys.

Here’s the latest:

Jack Bech Looking Good to Play Against Alabama

Bech has been battling to get on the field. Now rehabbing a back injury, head coach Brian Kelly provided an injury update Wednesday morning on Bech’s status.

“I asked him [Bech] how he’s feeling about Alabama, and he said no doubt I’ll be playing,” Kelly said.

READ MORE: LSU, Brian Kelly Using Bye Week to Focus on Recruitment 

Kelly has been adamant on this offense getting Bech more touches offensively while he’s lined up in the slot. If healthy, look for the sophomore wideout to be utilized more next week.

Major Burns' Status

Burns will be cleared on Monday to do contact drills with the team during practice. After being cleared this week to do scout team activities, he is trending towards suiting up against Alabama next Saturday.

It’s been a road to recovery for Burns, who has been battling a neck/back injury over the last few weeks similar to LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks, but for the Tigers to return depth to their secondary is a major victory.

READ MORE: 2023 Linebacker Christian Brathwaite Flips From Baylor to LSU

Look for Burns to provide key snaps for the Tigers as Kelly gradually works him into the rotation.

John Emery Day-to-Day

After what was originally described as a knee injury during the CBS broadcast on Saturday against Ole Miss, Kelly said on Wednesday Emery is battling an Achilles injury.

Emery remains “day-to-day” and is questionable for the Alabama game next weekend, but a week off to rehab is crucial as he searches for playing time against the Crimson Tide. Look for Kelly to provide an update on the status of Emery on Monday. 

