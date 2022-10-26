2023 Linebacker Christian Brathwaite Flips Commitment from Baylor to LSU

LSU was in need of another linebacker in the 2023 class and that’s exactly what Brian Kelly and his staff went out and secured after gaining a commitment from 4-star Christian Brathwaite. The long-time Baylor commit announced his pledge to the Tigers Wednesday morning.

Brathwaite is commit No. 23 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed 5-star offensive lineman Zalance Heard in early September.

This is a huge victory for this LSU staff, in search of another linebacker to accompany 4-star Whit Weeks in this class, the Tigers secured Brathwaite after his visit for the Ole Miss game.

READ MORE: LSU Commit Tayvion Galloway Bought Into Brian Kelly's Process

The dynamic prospect, who had previously been committed to Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears for months, flipped his commitment in the blink of an eye after getting to campus for an LSU game day.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder had become a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, with the Tigers looking to steal the Texas native. Brathwaite received significant buzz on social media the last few weeks with LSU ultimately sealing the deal.

LSU has been on an incredible run on the recruitment trail. In search of a gifted athlete to hold down the second level on defense in the future, the Tigers fill a position of need with Brathwaite, who gives them the top guy at his position.

READ MORE: Recruits React - LSU Commits In A Frenzy Following Win Over Ole Miss

The storm continues within this 2023 class and it’s rapidly coming together with the Tigers beginning to put the final touches on this cycle. With the summer setting the table for what has transpired, we are seeing Brian Kelly and his staff’s recruiting efforts pay off.

LSU now has 23 spots filled with their focus turning to securing positions of need over the next few months and evaluating the roster. The Tigers have a few more prospects on their radar as Early National Signing Day approaches in December.