Brian Kelly Talks Kayshon Boutte's Return to LSU

Kayshon Boutte shocked the world when he made his announcement to return to LSU for his senior season.

The decision to come back and continue evolving in Baton Rouge was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up on and Head Coach Brian Kelly knows his star wideout still has room to grow.

Kelly addressed the media on Saturday where he detailed his thoughts on Boutte, the overall decision and what it means for this program going forward.

Here’s what Kelly had to say:

“I would say [our relationship] is evolving. Everybody has evolved in this program. Kayshon isn’t different than everybody else. I think that everyone has worked really hard at trying to do the things necessary on a day to day basis to be champion both on and off the field. That’s the expectations that we have for all of our players. Not just Kayshon.

“You have choices. You can choose to stay and continue to work on those things necessary to be a champion or you can move on. Obviously with his announcement he chose that he wants to continue to work on those things and good for him. Those guys that have eligibility remaining that want to be here know there’s a standard and they have to continue to work towards that standard everyday and he’s no different.”

It was clear Kelly and Boutte weren’t on the same page to start the season. Whether it be Kelly’s remarks in spring camp or the disconnect in the season opener against Florida State, there was something missing.

Fast forward to now and it appears the two are beginning to develop a better understanding of the standards and expectations Kelly has for each of his players.

Boutte’s decision sent shockwaves around the country, but this program is building something special. For Kelly to have Boutte in his back pocket in 2023 sets the tone for what this squad is building in Death Valley.