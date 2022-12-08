Skip to main content

Brian Kelly Visits Top 2023 Target, Making Final Push

Kelly and his coaching staff making final push for the four-star defensive back, Early Signing Day approaching.
Despite having a monstrous 2023 class to this point, LSU has their foot on the gas with a number of the nation’s top uncommitted prospects. One name that this program is in heavy pursuit of is 4-star defensive back Javien Toviano.

The Texas native took a visit to Baton Rouge for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern where things began trending in the right direction. After a successful visit in September, Toviano returned to LSU again in November for the Alabama game.

Fast forward to Wednesday night and Brian Kelly traveled to Texas for an in-home visit with the elite 4-star prospect. With a commitment inching closer and closer, the Tigers are making their final push for Toviano. 

Last Friday, Toviano released his final five schools with LSU making the cut along with Michigan, Texas A&M, Texas and Georgia. Along with trimming his list, the elite defensive back confirmed a Dec. 15th commitment date.

It’s no secret this program is pushing for the versatile defensive back, even showing him tremendous amounts of attention all over social media with the hashtag trend #Toviano2TheBoot.

We’ve seen this social media trend used on a number of priority targets, specifically 5-star offensive lineman Zalance Heard with #Lance2LSU; 4-star safety Derek Williams with #BringDerekBackHome; 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins with #RickieReconsidered and 4-star safety Kylin Jackson’s #KeepKylinHome.

LSU has gone all out with their pursuit of Toviano, even getting former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu in on the action.

Toviano is one of the top uncommitted prospects left on the market and the latest hashtag trend of #Toviano2TheBoot could help in a big way. 

The high 4-star prospect has been on campus on numerous occasions, but LSU will need to make a big push to land the Texas native who is also keeping an eye on what the Texas Longhorns are up to.

Look for LSU to come in hot before Early Signing Day in an attempt to secure Toviano. A dynamic defensive back who has all the intangibles of continuing the “DBU'' tradition, Kelly and his secondary staff will keep pushing for the Lone Star state prospect.

