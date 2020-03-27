LSUCountry
Report: Former LSU Lineman Michael Brockers Can’t Reach Terms With Ravens, Signs With Rams

Glen West

After spending the first eight years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, former LSU defensive tackle Michael Brockers reportedly was on his way out, electing to sign a three year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

It turns out, the two sides were never able to reach an agreement as Brockers instead reached a three year extension to stay in Los Angeles on Saturday. Concerns over a high ankle sprain Brockers suffered towards the end of last season was the ultimate reason Brockers and the Ravens couldn’t come to an agreement, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Brockers and the Rams agreed to a three year, $31.5 million extension that will make him the longest tenured player in the organization currently. The Ravens will now need to search for defensive line help likely through the draft but did bring in Calais Campbell via trade to help cover the blow of losing Brockers.

Over his eight-year career with the Rams, first in St. Louis and then in Los Angeles, Brockers recorded 344 tackles, 43 tackles for a loss and 23 sacks. As a bruising defensive tackle that is sufficient in stuffing the run while also being able to get after the quarterback on occasion, Brockers offers a unique set of skills that many NFL teams covet.

While at LSU for the 2010 and 2011 seasons, Brokers recorded 79 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and two sacks and was named a second team All-SEC player by the AP for his 2011 season. Brockers was one of the anchors of the defensive line for that 2011 team that went undefeated and made it all the way to the national championship before losing 21-0 to Alabama.

In that game, Brockers recorded a career-high seven tackles and would go on to declare for the draft, where he would be selected No. 14 overall by the Rams. Brockers was one of two LSU players selected in the first round of the 2012 draft, with defensive back Morris Claiborne being the other.

