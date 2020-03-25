NFL Rumors: Ravens Concerned About DT Brockers After Physical, Cowboys Re-Engaging Prescott
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly reached a three-year, $30 million agreement with former Rams DT Michael Brockers last week, but the deal is yet to be made official.
The reason, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, is that the independent doctor that conducted Brockers' physical "turned up concerns" about the condition of Brockers’ ankle. The defensive tackle suffered a high-ankle sprain late last year while he was still with the Rams.
Brockers' agent, Scott Casterline, told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Wednesday that “I’m very confident Michael will be announced as a Raven this week.”
Earlier Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the club likely had interest in defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh as a result of Brockers' physical.
Suh, however, reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Buccaneers on Wednesday afternoon.
Through eight seasons in the NFL, Brockers has missed five games, with just two of those coming since his rookie season in 2012. Brockers was the No. 14 pick in the 2012 NFL draft.
