LSU Football Loses Commitment from 2022 Safety Bryan Allen

The 2022 LSU recruiting class has been a roller coaster over the last few weeks and on Thursday, took another unexpected turn. Safety Bryan Allen, who was one of the first commits of the class for the Tigers, announced he'd be decommitting from the program to explore other options.

"In life, sometimes we have to make tough decisions and this is one for me," Allen wrote in a social media post. "I would like to thank the coaching staff at LSU for all of the love they've shown my family and I."

Allen is the second player to decommit from the program in recent weeks, joining cornerback Khamauri Rogers, who was also one of the earliest commits to the 2022 class. The Tigers have also added cornerbacks JaDarian Rhym and Marcus Scott in recent weeks to add to safety Bryce Anderson, who has been committed to the program for many months.

LSU now has seven players in the 2022 class, headlined by quarterback Walker Howard and Anderson. Louisiana is filled with elite talent in the 2022 class, including receiver Shazz Preston, running back Le'veon Moss and offensive tackle Will Campbell who the Tigers are hoping to land in this recruiting cycle.

Of course the Tigers will be looking to fill the final three spots of its 2021 class up over the next few weeks with National Signing Day on the horizon. Louisiana receiver Brian Thomas is just one of the prospects the Tigers could land while a focus on the offensive line is still likely as well.