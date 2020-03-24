2021 Defensive Lineman Bryce Langston on Why He Has LSU in Top Two Despite Never Visiting Campus

LSU 2021 four-star defensive lineman Bryce Langston has never been to Baton Rouge. He's talked with coach Ed Orgeron and defensive line coach Bill Johnson on the phone regularly but never actually set foot on LSU's campus in an unofficial or official capacity.

Yet that didn't stop Langston from choosing the Tigers, along with Florida, as one of the two schools he will be ultimately attending when he announces his commitment at a later date in time.

"Watching them on TV, seeing that they're a great team, that's the kind of place I want to play," Langston said. "I want to play for a great team and a great coach."



As of right now, Langston is set to visit LSU for the first time on April 17, where he will spend the whole weekend in Baton Rouge. That date has yet to be pushed back Langston said but with recruiting being on a temporary hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak, those plans could change in an instant.

Langston is a native of Ocala, Florida, about a 42 minute drive from Gainesville and has visited Florida's campus multiple times. So with LSU already behind the eight ball in that respect, it will be important to make an impression when the Tigers do ultimately get Langston on campus.

Instead, Langston's LSU recruitment has primarily been through phone by way of Orgeron and Johnson. Langston said the conversations with Orgeron haven't been tailored towards talk of his game as much as they are about getting to know his family.

"He talks with me, my mom and my dad about getting down to Baton Rouge as soon as we can because he really wants me to see it," Langston said. "He's told me that he thinks that I'm one of the best players they've recruited which means a lot to me."

Like most of the country, Langston is currently out of school so he's taken it upon himself to stay in shape, primarily through workouts at home. Heading into an important senior year, Langston said it's key for him to continue to improve on his technique as well as using his hands more at the point of attack.

With no firm commitment date on the horizon, Langston said the most important thought for him to keep in mind is to make his decision when the time is right. When asked what stood out about LSU and Florida that made him confident to whittle his list down to a final two schools, Langston provided a concise response.

"They're both winning teams and they both have great defenses so we'll see what happens," Langston said.