LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

2021 Defensive Lineman Bryce Langston on Why He Has LSU in Top Two Despite Never Visiting Campus

Glen West

LSU 2021 four-star defensive lineman Bryce Langston has never been to Baton Rouge. He's talked with coach Ed Orgeron and defensive line coach Bill Johnson on the phone regularly but never actually set foot on LSU's campus in an unofficial or official capacity.

Yet that didn't stop Langston from choosing the Tigers, along with Florida, as one of the two schools he will be ultimately attending when he announces his commitment at a later date in time.

"Watching them on TV, seeing that they're a great team, that's the kind of place I want to play," Langston said. "I want to play for a great team and a great coach."

As of right now, Langston is set to visit LSU for the first time on April 17, where he will spend the whole weekend in Baton Rouge. That date has yet to be pushed back Langston said but with recruiting being on a temporary hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak, those plans could change in an instant.

Langston is a native of Ocala, Florida, about a 42 minute drive from Gainesville and has visited Florida's campus multiple times. So with LSU already behind the eight ball in that respect, it will be important to make an impression when the Tigers do ultimately get Langston on campus.

Instead, Langston's LSU recruitment has primarily been through phone by way of Orgeron and Johnson. Langston said the conversations with Orgeron haven't been tailored towards talk of his game as much as they are about getting to know his family.

"He talks with me, my mom and my dad about getting down to Baton Rouge as soon as we can because he really wants me to see it," Langston said. "He's told me that he thinks that I'm one of the best players they've recruited which means a lot to me."

Like most of the country, Langston is currently out of school so he's taken it upon himself to stay in shape, primarily through workouts at home. Heading into an important senior year, Langston said it's key for him to continue to improve on his technique as well as using his hands more at the point of attack.

With no firm commitment date on the horizon, Langston said the most important thought for him to keep in mind is to make his decision when the time is right. When asked what stood out about LSU and Florida that made him confident to whittle his list down to a final two schools, Langston provided a concise response.

"They're both winning teams and they both have great defenses so we'll see what happens," Langston said. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With Loaded Incoming Recruiting Class, LSU Basketball Ranked No. 18 in 2020 ESPN Preseason Rankings

Tigers 2020 team could be best one to date under Will Wade

Glen West

Five-star 2021 quarterback Caleb Williams just released his top-five schools. It will be Clemson, LSU, Maryland, Oklahoma or Penn State for arguably the top quarterback recruit in the country.…

Glen West

by

Jeffro1

Tigers in the Pros: Former LSU Linebacker Barkevious Mingo Signs One Year Deal with Chicago Bears

Mingo set to play for fifth team in five years

Glen West

Latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft Has a New Team Trading Up to Select LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow

Four Tigers selected in Lance Zierlein's latest mock draft

Glen West

Road to the Pros: Why LSU Center Lloyd Cushenberry Will Outperform Day Two Draft Grade

Cushenberry to compete for starting NFL job from day one

Glen West

LSU Football Woven in the Genes of 2022 Four-Star Quarterback Prospect Walker Howard

Despite not much starter experience, Howard receiving interest from top programs in the country

Glen West

LSU Football Ranked No. 4 in NCAA Top-25 Preseason Rankings

Tigers one of six SEC schools to crack top-25 of preseason rankings

Glen West

Road to the Pros: LSU Cornerback Kristian Fulton Will Establish Himself as Reliable Defensive Back in NFL

Fulton one of six Tigers in first round territory

Harrison Valentine

2021 Target Garrett Nussmeier Talks LSU Football, How He's Handling Recruitment Amid Uncertain Times

Nussmeier could push commitment date back with recruiting visits put on pause

Glen West

by

John Garcia Jr

LSU cracks the top two for five-star defensive end Bryce Langston. Langston is the No. 3 ranked defensive end in the country according to 247sports. Tigers will be in a battle with Florida for…

Glen West