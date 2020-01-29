With LSU Reportedly in the Mix For Five-Star Jordan Burch, Here's a Timeline of His Recruitment Process

With National Signing Day rapidly approaching, most of the 2020 recruiting classes have been filled but some top prospects remain. The biggest glaring question mark regarding the finish is with the top unsigned prospect in the country.

What’s going on with Jordan Burch?

Burch is a five-star South Carolina commit that has yet to sign his letter of intent with the Gamecocks. Immediately after committing to South Carolina, Burch said there was one school that was most difficult to say no to, LSU. The Tigers came in at No. 2 on his list with Clemson trailing at No. 3 with little clarity before the day he went public with the pick.

Shea Dixon of Geaux247 reported that Burch and his mother were on an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend. So with National Signing Day nearly here, we thought we’d go through the timeline of the Burch recruiting trail.

Burch has yet to visit any other schools ahead of National Signing Day on Feb. 5 and it’s unclear if that will happen through the final weekend of the contact period.

Oct. 26, 2019: Burch takes official visit to LSU

Oct. 28, 2019: Burch releases top five of LSU, Georgia, Clemson, Alabama and South Carolina

Nov. 8, 2019: Burch takes official visit to Alabama

Dec. 14, 2019: Burch takes official visit to Georgia

Dec. 18, 2019: Burch commits to South Carolina

Burch commits to the Gamecocks but doesn’t sign his National Letter of Intent. After picking the program on national television, he declined to comment on the matter with assembled media on the scene.

Dec. 28, 2019: Burch opens up

Burch meets with the media at Under Armour All-America Game to detail why he picked South Carolina and the pecking order of his recruitment. He said LSU finished just behind USC, with Clemson in third place.

“I really want to wait till February to sign with my teammates,” Burch said. “That was a big goal. I think the coaches understand because we do have two other commits that go to my school.”

Burch confirmed several schools remained in contact and said he would consider visits elsewhere, though no dates were revealed.

Dec. 29, 2019: No more interviews

Burch is made unavailable for interviews the rest of the UA All-America Game week.

January 2, 2020: Door still open?

Following the UAAAG, Burch tells SI All-American his mother doesn’t want him to go on the record with detailed quotes. He did not confirm or deny any January visit plans but seemed to leave the door open.

Jan. 27, 2020: Burch takes an unofficial visit to LSU

Burch and his mother in Baton Rouge for the weekend reopened the round of questions surrounding an expected final decision on signing day, especially with his previous admission of LSU finishing as runner up to South Carolina. He also said he made the final call the morning of the commitment ceremony on December 18.

January 31, 2020: Will Burch visit USC?

The hometown program won out for his public commitment and has yet to host him for an official visit. It is the last window of travel for coaching staffs on the trail and prospects hitting campuses alike.

Feb. 5, 2020: National Signing Day

On Tuesday reports of The Hammond School’s signing ceremony, featuring Burch inking to his program of choice, were made public. The “private” ceremony, per Rivals.com, will begin at 1 p.m. at the school. Should we read into the lack of availability for Burch and his teammates signing considering how atypical it is this time of year?

LSU Country worked with SI All-American publisher John Garcia on this story