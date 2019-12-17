Some Uncommitted 2020 Recruits to Watch Through the Eyes of LSU Football

With the Early Signing Period now less than 24 hours away, the Tigers are expecting plenty of 2020 commits to sign with the program. However there are a few prospects the Tigers are hoping to add to the 23 hard commits.

Here are a few names to follow closely Wednesday.

Jordan Burch (five-star defensive end)

Burch is the No. 2 player in the country and someone coach Ed Orgeron would love to see in purple and gold. The South Carolina native is set to make his collegiate decision Wednesday at 11:46 a.m. on ESPNU.

It's relatively unknown where Burch will wind up as he has kept his thought process pretty close to the vest, according to recruiting expert Billy Embody of 247sports. Georgia has made a big push for Burch in recent weeks as the South Carolina native was in Athens for an official visit on Dec. 14. Clemson, LSU and South Carolina are all in the mix.

LSU is losing its two veteran senior defensive ends in Rashard Lawrence and Breiden Fehoko so an addition like Burch would be a huge get for the Tigers.

Phillip Webb (four-star outside linebacker)

Webb is also going to announce his decision on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and is likely going to commit to LSU. Webb made official visits to Florida, Auburn and Alabama in November but is still projected to be a Tiger on both 247 and Rivals.

LSU currently has two inside linebackers committed in 2020 but no outside linebackers. Webb would be a welcomed addition to the class.

Marcus Dumervil (four-star offensive tackle)

The offensive line hasn't been a major area of focus in the 2020 class as Orgeron and o-line coach James Cregg have secured commitments from just two linemen thus far.

Well they're hoping to add at least one more lineman in Dumervil, a four-star tackle out of Florida that is expected to sign with LSU, announcing his signing time at 9 a.m. Wednesday.





It’ll be interesting to see how many offensive line starters the Tigers are able to bring back. Lloyd Cushenberry, Austin Deculus, Saahdiq Charles are all juniors that could theoretically return next year.

The only senior starters LSU will have to find replacements for are right guard Damien Lewis and left guard Adrian Magee. Ed Ingram, Kardell Thomas and Chasen Hines are all strong candidates to play guard that will likely be competing for playing time next year.