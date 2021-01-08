Former LSU QB Joe Burrow Says He's Ahead of Schedule in Rehab Process

For the first two weeks of his injury rehab, Joe Burrow needed help doing everything. The Heisman Trophy winning quarterback at LSU was in the middle of a phenomenal rookie season when he went down with a season-ending ACL and MCL tear.

The 24-year-old quarterback has spent the last few months in Los Angeles after undergoing surgery to repair the torn ligaments in his knee and is expected to return to Cincinnati for further rehab treatment next week. On Thursday, Burrow appeared on the The Herd to give an injury update and talk about his shortened rookie season.

“I can walk around, put my clothes on, do what I need to do. The first week and a half, two weeks was pretty miserable," Burrow told Colin Cowherd on The Herd. "Needed help doing everything but I’m getting more independent and it’s going to be nice to get some alone time, not having to rely on everybody for a little bit.

"I wanted to finish out the year and finish strong. I thought there were a lot of winnable games in this part of the schedule that we had. And then the injury happened, and that was devastating for me."

Burrow said after those first few difficult weeks, the rehab process has gone extremely well and is ahead of schedule in his return to the field. He feels that the progress he's making every day should make him available for week one of the 2021 season.

“Things are on track to start the season the way I need to. I’ll practice a little bit in the fall camp and get ready to go,” Burrow said. “I think I’ll be ready. I think I’ll be just fine.”

In 10 games for the Bengals as a rookie, Burrow completed 65% of his passes for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns. Cincinnati also has a top five pick in the 2021 NFL draft which it figures to target an offensive lineman.

"I think for the most part I played well. I was really efficient, but there’s still some things that obviously need to be corrected," Burrow said. "I wasn’t great with the deep ball, which I was pretty disappointed in because I’ve always been pretty good at that. So that’s an emphasis for me going into this offseason is hitting those big plays and creating outside the offense and creating those big plays on my own.”