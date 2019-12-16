Tiger Practice Report: LSU Football Back in Action Preparing for Oklahoma

Between all of the awards, all of the media obligations and all of the flights, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was ready to start preparing for the Peach Bowl as soon as he stepped on the plane back to Baton Rouge.

On Monday, LSU resumed practice and looked by all accounts, to be fully healthy as the team starts the beginning phases of its matchup with No. 4 Oklahoma with a trip to the national championship on the line.

The only bit of injury news was freshman running back Tyrion Davis-Price, who practiced in a gold non-contact jersey but was still able to participate.

Burrow and the receivers, after going over a week without any practice, looked sharp as ever, as you can clearly see.

Safeties coach Bill Busch was also having fun with his unit on Monday as his players were working on tracking the ball in mid-air.

Freshman Derek Stingley and safety Grant Delpit, who were both named All-Americans Monday, were locked in during the portion of practice open to the media.