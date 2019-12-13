LSU Maven
LSU's Joe Burrow Recognized as Top Quarterback in the Country, Wins Davey O'Brien Award

Glen West

When this week is all said and done, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow may need a second plane to fly home all of his hardware. On Thursday night as part of ESPN's College Football Award show, Burrow won the Davey O'Brien award, given to the top quarterback in the country.

It's the first time an LSU quarterback has won the Davey O'Brien award.

Burrow has been the driving force for one of the most prolific offenses we've ever seen in college football. The senior so far this season, has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdown, which both shattered SEC records while also completing 77.9% of his passes, which is on pace to break the NCAA record.

"It's super special, I have a lot of great people around me, great coaching staff so that's what allows me to be so successful," Burrow said. "I wouldn't change my journey for anything in the world. I'm grateful for it, I think it's made me a better person and a better player."

The senior quarterback beat out Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Ohio State's Justin Fields for the Davey O'Brien Award, both of whom are finalists for the Heisman trophy on Saturday alongside Burrow.

Despite winning his second award of the hour, Burrow kept it cool, saying how ready he is to get back to work and win a national championship.

"I'm so ready, all of the awards are nice but I'm a game planning kind of guy so I'm ready to get back to it," Burrow said. 

