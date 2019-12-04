LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Wins Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow won what could be the first of many national awards Wednesday, taking home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award goes to the top senior quarterback in the country who "best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement."

Burrow has tossed for an SEC record 4,366 yards in 2019 on a 78.3% completion percentage which is on pace to break the NCAA record. His 44 touchdowns on the season are currently tied with Missouri quarterback Drew Lock for the most in SEC history, with a chance to break the record in the SEC Championship Saturday against Georgia.

In addition to being a Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, Burrow is considered the Heisman favorite, a finalist for both the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Awards and a five time winner of the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his stellar 2019 season.

Past winners of the Golden Arm award include Peyton Manning (1997), Eli Manning (2002), Matt Ryan (2007), Andrew Luck (2012), Deshaun Watson (2016) and Gardner Minshew (2018).

Burrow will be presented with the award in a ceremony on Dec. 11.