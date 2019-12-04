LSU
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Wins Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Glen West

LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow won what could be the first of many national awards Wednesday, taking home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award goes to the top senior quarterback in the country who "best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement." 

Burrow has tossed for an SEC record 4,366 yards in 2019 on a 78.3% completion percentage which is on pace to break the NCAA record. His 44 touchdowns on the season are currently tied with Missouri quarterback Drew Lock for the most in SEC history, with a chance to break the record in the SEC Championship Saturday against Georgia.

In addition to being a Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, Burrow is considered the Heisman favorite, a finalist for both the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Awards and a five time winner of the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his stellar 2019 season.

Past winners of the Golden Arm award include Peyton Manning (1997), Eli Manning (2002), Matt Ryan (2007), Andrew Luck (2012), Deshaun Watson (2016) and Gardner Minshew (2018).

Burrow will be presented with the award in a ceremony on Dec. 11.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Glen West

We all remember last time LSU played in the SEC Championship, the Honey Badger stepped up big time.…

1 0

LSU Ranked No. 2 in College Football Playoff Ahead of Conference Championship Week

Glen West
2 0

Ohio State stays at No. 1 with Clemson and Georgia rounding out the top-four

Know Your Enemy: What to Expect from Georgia in the SEC Championship

Glen West
0

Bulldog Maven writer Brooks Austin on status of D'Andre Swift, Lawrence Cager ahead of battle with No. 2 LSU

Three Observations: LSU Proves it's Deserving of No. 1 Ranking in College Football Playoff

Glen West
4 0

LSU gets first '60 minute' game of season with dominant showing over Aggies

LSU Basketball Overpowers UNO in the Paint to Cruise to 90-54 Win

Glen West
0

Tigers pick up third straight win as five score in double figures

Video: What No. 2 LSU Players Had to Say About SEC Championship Game vs No. 4 Georgia

Glen West
0

Burrow, Lawrence and veteran leaders on what it will take for Tigers to leave Atlanta with a win

LSU Has Worked All Season For This Moment

Glen West
0

Burrow prepares to lead his team into Atlanta with more to prove

Controlling Line of Scrimmage Main Goal, Challenge For LSU Against Georgia

Glen West
0

LSU faces toughest challenge to date on both sides of the line of scrimmage

LSU Basketball coach Will Wade says Marlon Taylor "Progressing Well," Hopes to Have Him Back Soon

Glen West
0

LSU prepares for UNO Tuesday night in the PMAC

LSU coach Ed Orgeron Not Making SEC Championship Bigger Than it Needs to Be

Glen West
0

SEC Championship first of many postseason goals for LSU, Orgeron says