Video: LSU Players Talk Ole Miss Win and What the Main Focus is With Two Games Left in Regular Season

We all know about the historic numbers the LSU offense is either on pace or already broken as the 2019 season winds down.

There's been the progression of senior quarterback Joe Burrow, the hiring of passing game coordinator Joe Brady to work along side Steve Ensminger and the cohesion between the three to successfully implement the spread offense.

All of those moves have been vital to what the LSU offense has been able to accomplish this season. One area that might be glossed over is the improvement in timing between Burrow and his skill position players, mainly Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall.

That's because over the summer, Burrow and the skills players would get together every Saturday for two or three hours and work on route patterns and timing.

"I think if you know where somebody is going to be on Saturday in June, you know where they're going to be on a Saturday evening in the Fall," Burrow said. "So I have a place where I expect them to be and they have a time that the ball expects to be there."

The sessions initially started with Burrow working with a select few of the skills position players but the coaches caught word of what was going on.

"They made sure to have everyone there on Saturday mornings and it turned out really well for us, obviously because we're one of the best offenses in the country," Burrow said. "I think those Saturday workouts played a big part in it."

Chase perhaps has been the biggest beneficiary of those Saturday workouts as the sophomore has 1,116 yards and a school record 13 touchdowns in nine appearances this season. On Monday, Chase and Jefferson were named semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, going to the country's top receiver.

Those workouts lasted approximately two hours and would consist of Burrow putting the receivers through one or two route trees a session in hopes of locking down the chemistry with each receiver.

"It was fun to see our guys working, that means it meant something to us," Chase said. "That we were out there putting the extra work in on Saturday's, getting that chemistry down with each other."

For more on what Burrow, Chase and fellow teammates had to say about the Ole Miss win and what they want to accomplish over the final two weeks of the regular season, watch the following video's below.

Joe Burrow (senior quarterback)

Burrow on summer workouts with receivers, on offense breaking records

Ja'Marr Chase (sophomore receiver)

Chase talks about the fun of this offense, how he worked on his speed in the offseason

Lloyd Cushenberry (senior center)

Cushenberry on the depth of the offensive line, how playing four top-10 teams in 2019 has prepared LSU for what's to come

JaCoby Stevens (junior safety)

Stevens on having Divinity back at practice, what went wrong in second half against Ole Miss

Rashard Lawrence and Breiden Fehoko (senior defensive ends)

Lawrence and Fehoko talk friendship, what the defensive line is working on to make sure they finish the season right.