LSU Football Lands Three Players on 2019 AP All-American First Team

The AP released its All-America teams on Monday and lets just say there was a heavy dose of purple and gold.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley were all selected to the AP All-America first team while junior safety Grant Delpit was selected to the second team.

The Tigers, along with Ohio State, controlled the first team as three players from each school were selected as first team All-Americans.

Burrow's historic season has seen the senior pass for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns, both SEC records and is on pace to break the NCAA completion percentage record, currently sitting at 77.9% for the season. For his efforts, Burrow took home the Heisman, Maxwell, Davey O'Brien, Golden Arm and Walter Camp Awards.

Chase led the country in both receiving yards (1,498) and touchdowns (18) in 2019. The sophomore won the Biletnikoff Award on Thursday, given annually to the nations best receiver.

Stingley walked into practice a year ago as an early enrollee freshman cornerback and stood out immediately. The freshman carried that into the season, leading the SEC in interceptions with six on the season while also compiling 34 tackles and 15 passes defended.

Delpit, who was named a 2018 All-American, was named to the second team after a 56 tackle, two interception season that also included a sack. Delpit played through an ankle injury towards the end of the regular season, something that affected his play on the field, but bounced back with stellar outings against Texas A & M and Georgia in the SEC Championship.

