LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Named AP Player of the Year

Glen West

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow became the first Tiger player to be named the AP Player of the Year, doing so in a landslide decision that booked him 50 of the 53 first-place votes.

Burrow's numbers have been well documented as the senior has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns in 2019, both SEC records. The senior is on pace to break the NCAA completion percentage record currently held by Colt McCoy (76.7%). Burrow has completed 77.9% of his passes in 2019.

On Wednesday, Burrow accepted the Golden Arm Award in Baltimore and now is on his way to Atlanta for the College Football Awards, where he is nominated for the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Awards.  

Other players receiving votes for the AP Player of the Year were Ohio State's Chase Young and Justin Fields as well as Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, all of whom will accompany Burrow to the Heisman ceremony on Saturday as finalists.

According to the AP, only five times has the AP Player of the Year winner not gone on to win the Heisman in that same season, the last being Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey.

