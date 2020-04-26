LSU's Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire Odds on Favorites to Win Offensive Rookie of the Year

For 19 former LSU Tigers, this weekend marked the next chapter of their football journeys as 14 players were drafted to various NFL clubs and as of now, five more signed as undrafted free agents.

Two of the better stories to come out of Thursday's first round were Joe Burrow officially going No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire scooped up with the last pick of the first by the reigning Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of day three of the NFL Draft, FanDuel released its opening odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and both Burrow and Edwards-Helaire made an appearance. Burrow was given the best odds at +250 as it's been reported by Adam Schefter that he figures to be competing for that starting spot already.

It's not like Burrow is devoid of talent at the skills positions as Joe Mixon, AJ Green, Tyler Boyd and new draftee Tee Higgins will all be more than capable weapons for the No. 1 pick.

"The thing about the NFL is there’s good players everywhere. A couple injuries here or there can really change a season and change you from a playoff-caliber team to a 2-14 team," Burrow said. "So we have what it takes. Whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do it. Hopefully I can bring something to the team that is positive and brings about wins.”

Edwards-Helaire was one of the draft's late risers as his versatility would’ve made him a fit with most NFL teams. But it's hard to imagine a better fit for his talents than the Chiefs.

As a result, Edwards-Helaire was given +800 odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, tied for the second best odds with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The possibilities for the former Tigers running back in the Chiefs system feel endless as his unique blend of power and deceptive quickness have left player comparisons to Maurice Jones-Drew and Brian Westbrook. He makes an impact in both the run (1,614 yards) and passing (453 yards) games.

As the Chiefs pick was approaching, all personnel from general manager Brett Veach to coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were on board of who the perfect player would be.

"We asked Pat Mahomes who do you want and he picked you," Reid told Edwards-Helaire in a phone call after the pick.

"I told coach Reid at about 4:00 p.m. that Clyde was going to be our pick because coach and I were thinking your way and then when we texted Pat and I said "gimme a name, don't think about it," general manager Brett Veach added. "He said 'Clyde' so we're really excited man."

Reid said what really drew the Chiefs to Edwards-Helaire is his ability to make plays in space and how he can turn a 1st-and-10 into second and short which allows the offense to take more shots with Mahomes on those second down plays.

“When you’re faced with second-and-2s and second-and-3s, I really don’t know how you can defend that," Reid said. "When you can just take shots on second-and-2 or second-and-1 just because you know if you don’t get it, you still have third down. This guy has the ability to win the first down.

"We just think he is a heck of a player,” Reid said about Edwards-Helaire. “I know some of the coaches at LSU. They just speak so highly of him, as did the coaches that played against him."