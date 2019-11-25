LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Named Finalist for the Maxwell Award

With awards season in college football now right around the corner, LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow was named a finalist for the Maxwell Award, going to the best player in college football.

Burrow's 2019 season will be one that sticks with Tiger fans for a very long time, as he currently is completing an NCAA record 78.9 % of his passes for 4,014 yards and 41 touchdowns. In addition, Burrow has rushed for 239 yards on the ground for three scores.

Burrow is the first quarterback in SEC history to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in a single season, is 261 yards shy of breaking Tim Couch's SEC record for yards in a season and four touchdowns from breaking Drew Lock's conference touchdown record.

The other finalists for the 2019 Maxwell Award include defensive end Chase Young (Ohio State) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma).

In addition to being named a Maxwell Award finalist, Burrow was named a Davey O'Brien finalist on Monday, given to the nation's best quarterback. Burrow is also the Heisman frontrunner and winner of the SEC Offensive Player of the Week a school record five times.



"As much as we can do for Joe, I'm for it," coach Ed Orgeron said about helping Burrow win the Heisman. "We don't do it inside the meeting room, but myself personally, I know in my heart he's the best player in the country. I think he ought to win it. I'm biased but that's how I feel. It's going to be great for the university, it'll be great for Joe. He deserves it. And the best thing about Joe, he doesn't want to talk about it, he just wants to talk about the next game. He's a very unselfish player but very deserving of the award."