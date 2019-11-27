LSU
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Heisman Watch: Joe Burrow's Odds Continue to Increase as Regular Season Reaches its End

Glen West

Long gone are the days when LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was a preseason 200/1 odds to win the Heisman. The senior quarterback is now the runaway favorite to take home the most prestigious award in college football, with his latest odds coming in at 1/30.

Burrow threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers rout of Arkansas over the weekend, becoming the first quarterback in SEC history to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in a season.

Ohio State's Justin Fields and Chase Young rounded out the top-three, coming in at 8/1 and 14/1 to win the award. Young is coming off a dominant performance over Penn State that vaulted him back into the Heisman discussion.

The Heisman winner will be announced on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.

Here's how Burrow stacks up with the rest of the Heisman frontrunners:

Burrow: 291-369 (78.9%), 4,014 yds, 41 TD, 6 INT, 239 yds rushing, 3 TD

Fields: 175-252 (69.4 %), 2,164 yds, 33 TD, 1 INT, 445 yds rushing, 10 TD

Young: 38 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles

Hurts: 192-269 (71.4%), 3,184 yds, 30 TD, 6 INT, 1,156 yds rushing, 17 TD

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Glen West

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is now a Sports Illustrated cover athlete. Read the piece from Ross…

1 1

LSU Safety Grant Delpit Back to "Full Speed," Will Practice This Week

Glen West
2 1

Delpit feels close to 100% as regular season draws to a close

Glen West

Answered a few questions sent from Cole Thompson of Sports Illustrated’s Texas A&M Maven. Touched on…

0

LSU Ranked No. 2 in College Football Playoff Following 56-20 Win Over Arkansas

Glen West
0

Tigers jumped by Ohio State for No. 1 spot in the country

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Named Finalist for the Maxwell Award

Glen West
2 0

Burrow is first quarterback in SEC history to throw for 4,000 yards, 40 touchdowns in same season

LSU Passing Game Coordinator Joe Brady Named Semifinalist for Broyles Award

Glen West
0

Brady one of 15 semifinalists for award that goes to top assistant coach in football

LSU Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Named Finalist for Biletnikoff Award

Glen West
1

Chase one of three finalists for award going to nation’s top receiver

LSU’s JaCoby Stevens, Maurice Hampton Earn SEC Player of the Week Awards

Glen West
1

Stevens wins Defensive Player of the Week award for third time in 2019

Video: What LSU Players Had to Say About Senior Night, Final Home Game of 2019

Glen West
0

Burrow, seniors talk growth of team and Texas A&M

LSU Players Say 'Keeping Emotions in Check' is the Key to Beating Texas A&M

Glen West
0

For senior Joe Burrow, walking on to the field in Tiger Stadium for final time will be 'super-special'