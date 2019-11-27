Heisman Watch: Joe Burrow's Odds Continue to Increase as Regular Season Reaches its End

Long gone are the days when LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was a preseason 200/1 odds to win the Heisman. The senior quarterback is now the runaway favorite to take home the most prestigious award in college football, with his latest odds coming in at 1/30.

Burrow threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers rout of Arkansas over the weekend, becoming the first quarterback in SEC history to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in a season.

Ohio State's Justin Fields and Chase Young rounded out the top-three, coming in at 8/1 and 14/1 to win the award. Young is coming off a dominant performance over Penn State that vaulted him back into the Heisman discussion.

The Heisman winner will be announced on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.

Here's how Burrow stacks up with the rest of the Heisman frontrunners:

Burrow: 291-369 (78.9%), 4,014 yds, 41 TD, 6 INT, 239 yds rushing, 3 TD

Fields: 175-252 (69.4 %), 2,164 yds, 33 TD, 1 INT, 445 yds rushing, 10 TD

Young: 38 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles

Hurts: 192-269 (71.4%), 3,184 yds, 30 TD, 6 INT, 1,156 yds rushing, 17 TD