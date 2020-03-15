Eight Former LSU Football Players Ranked in Latest SI Draft Rankings

As of now, the 2020 NFL Draft is still scheduled to start April 23-25 with many former Tigers expecting to hear their names called throughout the weekend.

On Sunday, Sports Illustrated released its updated rankings of offensive prospects from the quarterbacks to the receivers to the offensive line. For an offense that set multiple college football records in 2019, there were quite a few former LSU players scattered throughout the rankings.

Here is a list and the reasoning behind each player's ranking.

Joe Burrow (Ranked No. 1 among quarterbacks)

"Leading LSU to an undefeated season despite facing seven top-10 opponents along the way, Burrow broke SEC passing records—5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns—and ran away with the Heisman Trophy. Burrow’s precise accuracy and elite decision-making was on display all season as he completed more than 70% of his pass attempts in every game but his last (521 total yards, six total TDs and no turnovers against Clemson). Always composed under pressure, Burrow manipulates the pocket well and uses his mobility to extend plays while always keeping his eyes downfield. Although Burrow will turn 24 as a rookie and doesn't have elite arm strength, his accuracy, intelligence, competitive drive and toughness makes him a safe bet to be the first overall pick in the draft."

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Ranked No. 4 among running backs)

"Short, not small, Edwards-Helaire has a powerful compact frame and runs with a low center of gravity. Quicker than fast, Edwards-Helaire has the lateral agility to make would-be tacklers miss often in tight quarters. In LSU's undefeated 2019 season, CEH ran for 1,414 yards (6.6 YPC) with 55 catches for 453 yards and 17 total touchdowns. Especially excelling as a receiver, Edwards-Helaire runs crisp routes and has natural hands. Experienced and productive as a kick returner, CEH has the ability to contribute on all four downs."

Justin Jefferson (Ranked No. 4 among receivers)

"One of the biggest winners at the NFL Scouting Combine, Jefferson ran a faster-than-expected 40-yard dash (4.43) and likely solidified himself as a first-round pick in April. A nuanced route-runner with outstanding ball skills, Jefferson finished top-three in the country in receptions (111), yards (1,540) and touchdowns (18). The 20-year-old junior has the versatility to win both outside and from the slot."

Thaddeus Moss (Ranked No. 7 among tight ends)

Moss was, at times early in the season, kind of a forgotten man within the LSU offense behind the dynamic play of Jefferson, Edwards-Helaire, Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall. As the season wore on, particularly as SEC play rounded into shape, Moss started to show his true colors.

He finished the season with at least three receptions in nine of the last 11 games, setting the program record for yards (570) and receptions (47) in a single season. At 6-foot-3, 250-pounds, his run blocking ability will provide whichever team drafts him to feel comfortable with him on the field at all times.

Stephen Sullivan (Ranked No. 11 among tight ends)

For Sullivan, it comes down to the combine due to the fact there isn't a ton of film on him from his senior season. Sullivan brought in just 12 receptions for 130 yards as Moss dominated the majority of the snaps at tight end in 2019.

He ran a 4.66 40-yard dash and leaped 36.5 inches on his vertical jump, both of which ranked second out of all tight ends who participated in the combine. His hands still need some work at the point of attack but at 6-foot-5, he could be worthy of a late draft stash.

Lloyd Cushenberry (Ranked No. 2 among interior offensive linemen)

A leader and wearer of No. 18 his junior season at LSU, Cushenberry will instantly impact any NFL locker room in a positive manner. As the driving force of the eventual Butkus Award winning o-line from a season ago, Cushenberry is currently valued as a day two pick.

Cushenberry did hurt his hamstring at the NFL combine while running the 40-yard dash, forcing him to sit out the rest of the drills. But his tape speaks for itself and should be one of the first centers off the board come April.

Damien Lewis (Ranked No. 5 among interior offensive linemen)

Lewis, like Cushenberry was a two-year starter on the LSU offensive line that saw the ultimate highs and lows in his career with the Tigers. After the unit struggled as a whole in 2018, Lewis was the steady force on the right side of the o-line that opened up countless running lanes for Edwards-Helaire.

The 6-foot-2, 327-pound guard is viewed as a day two prospect like Cushenberry and should be able to, if nothing else, provide necessary depth to an offensive line from day one.

Saahdiq Charles (Ranked No. 15 among offensive tackles)

If Charles had played an entire season in 2019, there's an argument to be made that he would've been higher on this list, but due to a suspension, Charles missed six regular season games.

The talent is undeniable as he has the requisite size and speed to be a long time NFL tackle but there are questions about his maturity, questions he'll need to answer in meetings with interested NFL teams. He's likely a day three prospect but one that if put in the right situation, could out perform his draft status.