2020 NFL Draft Rankings: Offensive Linemen

Matching the talent in this year's draft class with the offensive tackle help needed by so many teams, it's possible that the top five offensive linemen, all tackles, are off the board within the first 20 picks in the draft.

Earlier this week, I began my series of positional prospect rankings for the upcoming NFL draft—view my QB, RB, WR and TE rankings.

Finishing my rankings for the offensive side of the ball today, here are the best offensive line prospects in the 2020 draft:

1. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama (JR, 6'5", 320 pounds)

Wills has started the past two seasons in Tuscaloosa at right tackle, Tua Tagovailoa's blind side. Not only did Wills show significant year-over-year improvement from his sophomore to junior season, but his development continued throughout the 2019 season. Dominant as a run blocker, Wills generates plenty of movement at the point of attack, has the mentality to finish blocks and excels at getting to the second level. While he doesn't have experience at left tackle, Wills has the quick feet and hands and smooth movement skills to become a high-end starter on either side.

2. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia (JR, 6'5", 320 pounds)

Thomas is a three-year starter with experience at right tackle (2017) and left tackle ('18 and '19). The recipient of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the best offensive lineman in the SEC, Thomas has been a mauler in the run game, using his strength and punch to move opposing SEC defensive linemen. Thomas has had some balance issues in pass protection, but he has outstanding length (36-inch arms) and good foot quickness. Some teams may prefer to use Thomas at guard, but he has the versatility, size and length to remain on the outside at the next level.

3. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville (JR, 6'7", 369 pounds)

Starting at left tackle in a new offense in 2019, Becton had switched sides (LT to RT) within the game during the previous two seasons. Becton has rare size and length and given his size, Becton has the strength you'd expect and is a mauler in the run game, but he has more work to do for his pass protection to catch up to his prowess as a run blocker. That said, he has rare movement skills for a man his size with tremendous upside.

4. Tristan Wirfs, OT/OG, Iowa (JR, 6'5", 322 pounds)

Some teams may prefer him at guard and he started a few games at left tackle, but Wirfs mostly started at right tackle for the Hawkeyes and became the first true freshman to start at offensive tackle for Iowa during the Kirk Ferentz era. Topping Bruce Feldman's Freaks List in 2019 and breaking team weightlifting records, Wirfs has unreal strength as well as quick feet. A former state champion wrestler, Wirfs has elite hand usage.

5. Josh Jones, OT, Houston (SR, 6'5", 311 pounds)

Starting 45 games at left tackle, Jones may have some work to do in terms of cleaning up his technique, but he has steadily improved over his four seasons for the Cougars. And he has continued that positive momentum with a strong week in Mobile. Light on his feet, Jones has the movement skills that allow him to reach blocks at the second level with ease. Jones has the athleticism and length to remain at left tackle at the next level.

Here are my top 20 offensive tackles:

1. Jedrick Wills, Alabama (JR, 6'5", 320 pounds)

2. Andrew Thomas, Georgia (JR, 6'5, 320 pounds)

3. Mekhi Becton, Louisville (JR, 6'7", 369 pounds)

4. Tristan Wirfs, Iowa (JR, 6'5", 322 pounds)

5. Josh Jones, Houston (SR, 6'5", 311 pounds)

6. Austin Jackson, USC (JR, 6'6", 310 pounds)

7. Isaiah Wilson, Georgia (rSO, 6'7", 328 pounds)

8. Lucas Niang, TCU (SR, 6'7", 328 pounds)

9. Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn (SR, 6'5", 307 pounds)

10. Matt Peart, UConn (rSR, 6'5", 310 pounds)

11. Ezra Cleveland, Boise State (rJR, 6'6", 310 pounds)

12. Ben Bartch, St. Johns (MN) (SR, 6'6", 308 pounds)

13. Trey Adams, Washington (SR, 6'8", 314 pounds)

14. Jack Driscoll, Auburn (rSR, 6'5", 296 pounds)

15. Alex Taylor, South Carolina State (rJR, 6'9", 308 pounds)

16. Saahdiq Charles, LSU (JR, 6'4", 295 pounds)

17. Hakeem Adenjii, Kansas (SR, 6'5", 300 pounds)

18. Charlie Heck, North Carolina (SR, 6'8", 309 pounds)

19. Colton McKivitz, West Virginia (rSR, 6'6", 304 pounds)

20. Tyre Phillips, Mississippi (rSR, 6'5", 345 pounds)

Here are my top 15 interior offensive linemen:

1. Cesar Ruiz, Michigan (JR, 6'4", 319 pounds)

2. Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU (rJR, 6'5", 315 pounds)

3. Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin (rJR, 6'3", 321 pounds)

4. Matt Hennessy, Temple (rJR, 6'4", 295 pounds)

5. Jonah Jackson, Ohio State (rSR, 6'4", 305 pounds)

6. Damien Lewis, LSU (SR, 6'3", 332 pounds)

7. Logan Stenberg, Kentucky (SR, 6'6", 317 pounds)

8. Netane Muti, Fresno State (rSR, 6'3", 307 pounds)

9. Robert Hunt, Louisiana (rSR, 6'5", 322 pounds)

10. Ben Bredeson, Michigan (SR, 6'5", 325 pounds)

11. Nick Harris, Washington (SR, 6'1", 302 pounds)

12. Kevin Dotson, Louisiana (rSR, 6'4", 321 pounds)

13. Solomon Kindley, Georgia (rJR, 6'4", 335 pounds)

14. John Simpson, Clemson (SR, 6'4", 335 pounds)

15. Darryl Williams, Mississippi State (SR, 6'3", 310 pounds)

