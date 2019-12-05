LSU
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Adds Two More Finalist Recognitions to Growing Awards List

Glen West

At this rate, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow might need a treasure chest to hold all of his awards when it's all said and done. On Wednesday, the senior quarterback was named a finalist of both the Manning and Walter Camp Player of the Year Awards.

The Walter Camp award is voted on by a group of 130 head coaches and sports information directors (SID) to determine the best player in college football. Burrow is one of five finalists that include Justin Fields (Ohio State), Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State), Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin) and Chase Young (Ohio State).

Burrow is one of 12 finalists for the Manning Award, given to the best quarterback in college football and is on a list that includes fellow SEC quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama), Jake Fromm (Georgia) and Kyle Trask (Florida). 

The senior Tiger quarterback has recorded one of the greatest seasons in SEC history, throwing for 4,366 yards and 44 touchdowns, both conference records. In addition, his 78.3 % completion percentage is on pace to break the NCAA record, previously held by Colt McCoy.

As a result, Burrow is considered by most the Heisman favorite, a Maxwell and Davey O'Brien award finalist and five time SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

The Walter Camp Player of the Year Award will be distributed to the winner on Dec. 12 as part of ESPN's College Football Award Show, airing at 6 p.m. 

As for the Manning Award, the winner will be announced on Jan. 13 after the national championship in New Orleans.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Times of Interest for No. 2 LSU vs No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship

Glen West
1

Kickoff is at 4:10 p.m. Saturday with the gates opening at 1:30 p.m.

Glen West

Answered a few questions for the Georgia Bulldog Maven/Sports Illustrated site. Gave a prediction…

1

Tiger Watch: Five LSU Players to Keep an Eye on in SEC Championship

Glen West
0

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Tyler Shelvin among players LSU will need big performances from Saturday vs. Georgia.

Glen West

We all remember last time LSU played in the SEC Championship, the Honey Badger stepped up big time.…

1 0

LSU Ranked No. 2 in College Football Playoff Ahead of Conference Championship Week

Glen West
2 0

Ohio State stays at No. 1 with Clemson and Georgia rounding out the top-four

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Wins Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Glen West
0

Burrow becomes first LSU quarterback to win award going to nation's top senior quarterback

Know Your Enemy: What to Expect from Georgia in the SEC Championship

Glen West
0

Bulldog Maven writer Brooks Austin on status of D'Andre Swift, Lawrence Cager ahead of battle with No. 2 LSU

Three Observations: LSU Proves it's Deserving of No. 1 Ranking in College Football Playoff

Glen West
4 0

LSU gets first '60 minute' game of season with dominant showing over Aggies

LSU Basketball Overpowers UNO in the Paint to Cruise to 90-54 Win

Glen West
0

Tigers pick up third straight win as five score in double figures

Video: What No. 2 LSU Players Had to Say About SEC Championship Game vs No. 4 Georgia

Glen West
0

Burrow, Lawrence and veteran leaders on what it will take for Tigers to leave Atlanta with a win