LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Adds Two More Finalist Recognitions to Growing Awards List

At this rate, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow might need a treasure chest to hold all of his awards when it's all said and done. On Wednesday, the senior quarterback was named a finalist of both the Manning and Walter Camp Player of the Year Awards.

The Walter Camp award is voted on by a group of 130 head coaches and sports information directors (SID) to determine the best player in college football. Burrow is one of five finalists that include Justin Fields (Ohio State), Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State), Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin) and Chase Young (Ohio State).

Burrow is one of 12 finalists for the Manning Award, given to the best quarterback in college football and is on a list that includes fellow SEC quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama), Jake Fromm (Georgia) and Kyle Trask (Florida).

The senior Tiger quarterback has recorded one of the greatest seasons in SEC history, throwing for 4,366 yards and 44 touchdowns, both conference records. In addition, his 78.3 % completion percentage is on pace to break the NCAA record, previously held by Colt McCoy.

As a result, Burrow is considered by most the Heisman favorite, a Maxwell and Davey O'Brien award finalist and five time SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

The Walter Camp Player of the Year Award will be distributed to the winner on Dec. 12 as part of ESPN's College Football Award Show, airing at 6 p.m.

As for the Manning Award, the winner will be announced on Jan. 13 after the national championship in New Orleans.