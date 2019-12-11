LSU Maven
LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow, Coach Ed Orgeron Win SEC Awards

Glen West

Awards season 2019 continues to be a good one for the No. 1 LSU Tigers as coach Ed Orgeron was named SEC Coach of the Year while quarterback Joe Burrow was named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year.

Orgeron has led the Tigers to a perfect 13-0 record that includes five wins over top-10 teams. Orgeron was named the AP SEC Coach of the Year while also being named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson and George Munger Coach of the Year Awards.

In addition, Orgeron was announced as the Home Depot Coach of the Year on Wednesday to add to his growing chest of awards.

Burrow, who set SEC records for touchdowns (48) and yardage (4,715) in 2019, is the Heisman favorite, Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Award finalist and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner. 

The senior quarterback is in the thick of awards season, accepting the Golden Arm Award Wednesday in Baltimore before heading up to New York for the Heisman ceremony later this week.

The Tigers set school records in points per game (47.8) total offense (7,206), total yards per game (554.3), and passing yards (5,029) during the 2019 season.

A full list of SEC awards can be found here.

